St. Louis at Sierra Canyon Live Score Updates: California and Hawaii High School Football

Two traditional powerhouse programs from the Pacific region will meet Thursday night when California's Sierra Canyon hosts Hawaii's St. Louis in a matchup featuring plenty of intrigue.

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Check in later, and we'll take a look at the weather in the Chatsworth area as we get closer to kick off.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST local time.

Preview

Who: St. Louis at Sierra Canyon

When: Thursday, Sept. 10 - 10:00 p.m. EST

Where: Sierra Canyon Football Stadium, Chatsworth, California

While Sierra Canyon has lived up to its national Top 10 street cred with wins over JSerra Catholic of California's Trinity League and Florida powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna, St. Louis is reeling after an 0-3 start in the midst of, arguably, the most difficult three-game stretch of any team in the entire country.

The Crusaders are coming off back-to-back shutout losses, including a 41-0 loss to Florida's IMG Academy with games against this consensus national Top 10 Sierra Canyon squad followed by a visit from another national Top 10 powerhouse in St. John Bosco next weekend back in the islands.

Without a win in one of these two games, the traditional Hawaiian kingpins will be off to one of the worst starts in the history of the program before even hitting league play.

Sierra Canyon, on the other hand, has looked pretty salty in their latest attempt to climb the national high school mountain in search of a national title. The Trailblazers have dominated their two worthy opponents by a combined score of 66-28 to open the 2026 season with another big game against another Trinity League power in Orange Lutheran next Friday.

The Trailblazers' emergence as a force on the national scene has mad the program a talent magnet, and they enter this contest with a slew of high-profile senior FBS commits leading the way, including two four-star defensive linemen in Kasi Currie (Texas) and Marcus Fakatou (Ohio State) whose future college programs will do battle Saturday night in Austin, Texas.

Other standouts include safety Myles Baker (UCLA), cornerback Duvay Williams (Cal), and offensive linemen Tyson Siedman (San Diego State). Additional stars like running back Jaxsen Stokes, safety Faruq Muhammad, and offensive lineman Braydenn Mercer remain uncommitted while junior contributors include offensive lineman Lance Ciechanowski, wide receiver Christian Butler, and safety Mykel Ramos.

St. Louis has its share of future FBS performers as well, even if all the talent hasn't gelled on the field, yet, in 2026. Among them are senior defensive lineman Stone Ah Quin and classmate TJ Alualu, both of whom remain uncommitted, but appear destined to play for major colleges when their prep careers conclude later this fall.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. PST Thursday at Sierra Canyon Football Stadium in Chatsworth, California.