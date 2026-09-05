No. 1 IMG Academy Faces Hawaii Power St. Louis: How to Watch Saturday's Showdown Live

One of Saturday's biggest high school football games brings together national power IMG Academy and Hawaii powerhouse St. Louis in an interstate showdown at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California.

IMG Academy enters the game 2-0 and ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI after overwhelming its first two opponents.

St. Louis makes the trip from Honolulu for the first of several major mainland tests on its 2026 schedule. The Crusaders are the No. 5 team in the High School On SI Hawaii Elite 12 rankings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch IMG Academy vs. St. Louis

What: IMG Academy Ascenders vs. St. Louis Crusaders

When: Saturday, Sept. 5

Time: 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET)

Where: Saddleback College, Mission Viejo, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: IMG Academy vs. St. Louis on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

IMG Academy Has Dominated First Two Opponents

IMG Academy has left little doubt in its first two games.

The Ascenders opened their season with a 59-3 victory over Lone Peak in Utah and followed with a 59-10 win against Cornerstone Christian of Texas.

That gives IMG 118 points through two games while allowing only 13.

The Ascenders are averaging 484 yards of offense per game, including 240 rushing and 244 passing.

Senior receiver Eric McFarland III has emerged as one of the team's leading offensive weapons, averaging 101.5 receiving yards per game. Sophomore running back Cayden Gould is averaging 82.5 rushing yards and has scored five touchdowns.

IMG enters Saturday ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI and No. 1 in Florida.

St. Louis Takes on National Power

St. Louis is accustomed to facing challenging competition, and Saturday begins a particularly demanding stretch for the Honolulu program.

The Crusaders are one of Hawaii's traditional powers and began the season ranked No. 1 in the High School On SI Hawaii Elite 12. They are currently ranked No. 5.

Now they travel to California for an opportunity to test themselves against one of the country's most talented programs.

And the schedule won't get easier.

St. Louis is slated to remain on the mainland to face California power Sierra Canyon next Thursday before returning home for a September matchup against St. John Bosco.

Saturday's game gives the Crusaders a chance to make a major national statement while IMG Academy tries to continue a dominant start to its season.

High School On SI will provide high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across the country.