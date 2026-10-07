Five-Star Freshman Kaleb Herndon Emerging as Force for Undefeated Santa Margarita

Kaleb Herndon doesn't sound like a freshman who is satisfied simply because he belongs on a varsity football field.

The Santa Margarita defensive lineman wants to take over games.

Through six games, he's already beginning to do just that.

Herndon has recorded 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and an interception for an undefeated Santa Margarita team that has emerged as one of the nation's best.

The Eagles are 6-0 after defeating Mater Dei 14-7 in their Trinity League opener. MaxPreps ranks Santa Margarita No. 4 nationally and No. 3 in California, the Southern Section and Southern Section Division 1.

Herndon is doing all of this as a freshman.

"I would say that my season is going fairly well," Herndon told High School On SI. "There's still things that I can improve on, but I like the rate I am progressing at and how I am maintaining everything."

The biggest adjustment hasn't necessarily been his ability to make plays. It has been learning how quickly those plays develop.

Herndon said the speed of varsity football was noticeably different from what he experienced in youth football. He remembers being nervous in his first high school game before realizing he belonged.

"I think the biggest part of my game that has translated over to the high school playing field would be my instincts and my feel for the game," Herndon said. "Being able to know how to defeat the defender in front of me and make big tackles in big games."

Six games later, the numbers support him.

Herndon delivers his best performance against Mater Dei

If Herndon wanted a measuring stick for how quickly he has adjusted to high school football, one arrived against Mater Dei.

Facing one of the country's premier programs in his first Trinity League game, Herndon delivered his best statistical performance of the season.

The freshman finished with eight tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as Santa Margarita held Mater Dei to seven points in a 14-7 victory. It was Herndon's best performance of the season.

Trinity League Debut. This is my highlights from Week Six against Mater Dei #tangodown #27 pic.twitter.com/0onvqp2SV3 — Kaleb “KJ” Herndon (@herndonnnn) October 3, 2026

Santa Margarita's defense finished with seven sacks, and the Eagles improved to 6-0 with the victory.

For Herndon, games like that are part of what attracted him to competing in the Trinity League.

"The most exciting thing, knowing who I have to go up against very soon, is to be able to see where I'm at against who someone would say are the top players in the nation," Herndon said.

"Being able to do this at just a freshman is a major confidence booster for me."

There won't be much of a break.

Servite is next on Oct. 9, followed by a trip to St. John Bosco on Oct. 16. Santa Margarita then faces JSerra Catholic before finishing its regular season against Orange Lutheran on Oct. 30.

It's the type of schedule that should give Herndon plenty of opportunities to find out exactly where he stands.

Learning under Carson Palmer

Herndon's development is also taking place under a coach who understands the demands of playing football at the highest level.

Former Heisman Trophy winner and longtime NFL quarterback Carson Palmer leads Santa Margarita's program.

For Herndon, Palmer's impact extends beyond what happens between the lines.

"Playing for Carson Palmer has been a blessing in so many ways," Herndon said. "The way he runs practice, the way he physically prepares us for games, the way he mentally prepares us for games, all coming to play on Friday nights."

The biggest lesson?

Poise.

"One of my main takeaways from all the things that Carson Palmer has instilled in me and my brothers is to stay poised in tight games or tough situations," Herndon said.

"It was just a complete team game." 🙌



Santa Margarita HC Carson Palmer wins his 12th straight game, and stays undefeated over Mater Dei with the 14-7 win. @CBSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/6ffY9oo2qg — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) October 3, 2026

That message carries additional weight for a player who arrived at Santa Margarita with significant attention before ever playing a varsity snap.

Herndon entered high school at 6-foot-5 and roughly 225 pounds with scholarship offers from programs including USC, Oregon, Miami and Texas A&M.

His approach to those expectations is relatively simple.

"The way I handle the high expectations set upon me is just by playing my game, sticking to my technique, trusting my eyes and not overthinking it," Herndon said. "Just playing football."

Building his game after Micah Parsons, Dylan Stewart

Herndon's combination of size and versatility makes defining his eventual position interesting.

He prefers being near the line of scrimmage, where he can rush the passer and disrupt the run. But he is also comfortable standing up and playing on the edge or at outside linebacker.

Two players provide a blueprint for what he hopes that versatility can eventually become: Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and South Carolina standout Dylan Stewart.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy on Nov. 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field. Santa Margarita freshman Kaleb Herndon identified Parsons as one of the players he studies and models aspects of his game after. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"These are two electric defensive ends that can also stand up and double up as outside linebackers," Herndon said. "Both of their get-offs are insane and their ability to identify plays and defeat defenders that are in front of them is astounding."

That versatility is something Herndon wants to preserve as he develops.

"Preferably, I would like to stay down on the line and rush the passer and stop the run," Herndon said. "But if I am needed as an outside linebacker and edge, I will gladly do it."

He believes he can fit into almost any defensive system once he understands what coaches are asking him to do.

USC, Oregon have separated themselves early

There are still years remaining before Herndon has to make a college decision.

That hasn't stopped some of the country's biggest programs from beginning the recruiting process. USC, for example, had Herndon among its 2030 targets visiting for its 2026 season opener.

Asked which programs have separated themselves so far, Herndon didn't hesitate.

"The two programs that have stood out the most would be Oregon and the University of Southern California," Herndon said.

The reason goes beyond logos and facilities.

"These two programs stand out the most from all the other programs because I have grown the best connection with these two," Herndon said. "No other programs reach out and try to get me out to games and camps as much as these two do."

Herndon's priorities also offer a glimpse into what could eventually determine his recruitment.

He wants a coaching staff he can develop a genuine relationship with — one interested in Kaleb Herndon the person, not simply Kaleb Herndon the football player.

And there is someone else college coaches will have to consider.

Herndon wants a school that will "not only take care of me, but look out for my mom as well."

For someone who has already accumulated major offers before completing his first high school season, there is plenty of time for his recruitment to evolve.

The #1 recruit in the 2030 class, EDGE, Kaleb “KJ” Herndon, is at USC campus today for an unofficial visit ✌️



USC has offered and KJ is a HUGE target 👀 pic.twitter.com/DYn7EcD3B5 — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) June 11, 2026

The same is true of his game.

'Someone who is just wreaking havoc'

Herndon knows what he wants the finished product to look like.

"The player I want people to see when they watch me is someone who is just wreaking havoc in the backfield and someone that's always near the ball," Herndon said.

He identified strength, speed and hand-to-hand combat skills as three areas he particularly wants to improve over the next several years.

The next few weeks should provide plenty of opportunities.

Herndon has already identified Santa Margarita's Oct. 16 matchup with St. John Bosco as one he is particularly looking forward to after the Braves defeated the Eagles in league play last season.

"I'm looking to be a part of the reason why Bosco takes a loss this year," Herndon said.

His goals don't end with a Trinity League victory.

"I believe this team can go out and win it all, referring to the CIF championship and the state championship," Herndon said. "All we have to do is stay healthy and keep working hard and stay hungry."

And despite being only six games into his high school career, Herndon isn't shy about telling Santa Margarita fans what he hopes is still to come.

"I love and appreciate everyone who is cheering me on and following my journey," Herndon said. "Every Friday night look out for 27 because I won't disappoint."

Then came a final promise:

"It'll be a show every Friday from me off that boundary end."