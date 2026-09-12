Live Updates: Mater Dei vs. Corona Centennial CIF Football Showdown

The biggest question high school football fans are asking comes from 30,000 feet up: Is Mater Dei going to lose to Corona Centennial three times in a row?

The Monarchs fell to Corona Centennial twice last year, 43-36 in September, and again in the Division 1 playoffs, 28-27.

Centennial's only loss in 2026 is to current No. 1-ranked Santa Margarita by one point (21-20). Mater Dei is 3-0 against out-of-state opponents, including American Fork (UT), Orem (UT) and Valor Christian (CO).

Centennial is ranked No. 4 and Mater Dei is ranked No. 5 in High School On SI's latest Top 25 rankings.

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