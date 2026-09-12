Live Updates: Mater Dei vs. Corona Centennial CIF Football Showdown
The biggest question high school football fans are asking comes from 30,000 feet up: Is Mater Dei going to lose to Corona Centennial three times in a row?
The Monarchs fell to Corona Centennial twice last year, 43-36 in September, and again in the Division 1 playoffs, 28-27.
Centennial's only loss in 2026 is to current No. 1-ranked Santa Margarita by one point (21-20). Mater Dei is 3-0 against out-of-state opponents, including American Fork (UT), Orem (UT) and Valor Christian (CO).
Centennial is ranked No. 4 and Mater Dei is ranked No. 5 in High School On SI's latest Top 25 rankings.
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LIVE UPDATES
Kickoff set for 7 p.m.
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal