Live Updates: Sierra Canyon vs. Orange Lutheran Football Showdown

The winner of this game will reveal quite a bit, but the score could reveal more.

Orange Lutheran's only loss came in Week 0 to Miami Central by one point, but has since been dominant in wins over San Digeo Cathedral Catholic, Basha (AZ) and Gardena Serra. Sierra Canyon is unbeaten after taking down JSerra, Chaminade-Madonna (in Florida) and Saint Louis (HI).

It's hard to imagine a world where both teams aren't in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs in November, so this game will likely determine seeding for that field — no matter its size.

To add more luster to this matchup: the game is being broadcast on Spectrum, and Sierra Canyon 5-star defensive end Marcus Fakatou transferred from Orange Lutheran this past summer. The familiarity in the trenches will be fun to watch. Fakatou is committed to Ohio State.

Sierra Canyon's defensive line with Fakatou, Kasi Currie (Texas) and star sophomore Stephan Harrison has been too much for any offensive line to handle this season. It will certainly be the biggest test for the O-Lu front line so far this fall. Something's got to give ...

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1ST QUARTER

Kickoff set for 7 p.m. ...