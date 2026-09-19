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Live Updates: Sierra Canyon vs. Orange Lutheran Football Showdown

Two of California high school football's top teams are going head to head in Chatsworth Friday night. Live updates by the minute live here ...
Tarek Fattal|
Sierra Canyon football coach Jon Ellinghouse talks to a player in the middle of game amid the 2026 season.
Sierra Canyon football coach Jon Ellinghouse talks to a player in the middle of game amid the 2026 season. | Jose Montonez

The winner of this game will reveal quite a bit, but the score could reveal more.

Orange Lutheran's only loss came in Week 0 to Miami Central by one point, but has since been dominant in wins over San Digeo Cathedral Catholic, Basha (AZ) and Gardena Serra. Sierra Canyon is unbeaten after taking down JSerra, Chaminade-Madonna (in Florida) and Saint Louis (HI).

It's hard to imagine a world where both teams aren't in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs in November, so this game will likely determine seeding for that field — no matter its size.

To add more luster to this matchup: the game is being broadcast on Spectrum, and Sierra Canyon 5-star defensive end Marcus Fakatou transferred from Orange Lutheran this past summer. The familiarity in the trenches will be fun to watch. Fakatou is committed to Ohio State.

Sierra Canyon's defensive line with Fakatou, Kasi Currie (Texas) and star sophomore Stephan Harrison has been too much for any offensive line to handle this season. It will certainly be the biggest test for the O-Lu front line so far this fall. Something's got to give ...

LIVE UPDATES

1ST QUARTER

Kickoff set for 7 p.m. ...

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Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

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