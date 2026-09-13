Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Sept. 13
The storyline of the week from Friday night was forged from Mater Dei's defense and its freshman QB Paytyn Guess, who injected energy into a Monarchs team that was looking for a spark in its powerhouse tilt against Corona Centennial.
The Monarchs came out on top after force two, fourth-quarter turnovers.
There wasn't too much movement this week, but expect there to be a lot of movement after Week 4's results with great games like Orange Lutheran-Sierra Canyon, Bishop Gorman-Mater Dei, Norco-Santa Margarita, JSerra-Bishop Amat, La Serna-Corona del Mar, St. Bonaventure-Chaminade, and Tustin-Westlake.
Stay tuned ...
After Week 3, here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 13
1. Santa Margarita (4-0)
The Eagles beat Inderkum of Sacramento on a Saturday night. Nice tilt against Norco coming on Friday. | vs. Norco
2. St. John Bosco (3-1)
The Braves took care of business against Kahuku of Hawaii. Koa Malau'ulu threw five TD passes. DJ Tubbs and Kuika Moaalii each caught two. | at Saint Louis (HI)
3. Sierra Canyon (3-0)
Trailblazers defense had three interception returns for touchdowns in a 52-0 wi over Saint Louis (HI). | vs. Orange Lutheran
4. Mater Dei (4-0)
The Monarchs defense was the star in the victory, creating two turnovers in the fourth quarter to beat Corona Centennial 10-9. | vs. Bishop Gorman
5. Orange Lutheran (3-1)
The Lancers have so many weapons at their disposal, and used them all in a 35-0 win over Serra. | at Sierra Canyon
6. Corona Centennial (1-2)
The Huskies had Mater Dei on the ropes and couldn't close out the game. | vs. Rancho Cucamonga
7. Mission Viejo (3-1)
The Diablos throttle a very down San Diego Lincoln team, 56-0. QB Brett Burnor scored five TDs. | vs. Pittsburg
8. San Clemente (4-0)
Tritons beat La Costa Canyon 31-21 | BYE
9. Pacifica/Oxnard (4-0)
Cruising win over Highland, 35-6. Tritons have a bye week to prepare for Sierra Canyon. | BYE
10. Palos Verdes (4-0)
The Sea Kings are rolling with QB Ryan Rakowski at the controls and Jalen Flowers making plays on both sides of the ball; beat Edison 28-3. | at Banning
11. JSerra (3-1)
Hardy Nickerson has the Lions rolling after another lopsided victory, this week's coming over a quality Oak Hills team. | at Bishop Amat
12. Chaminade (4-0)
QB Jeremy Mellalieu threw for 354 yards and four TDs in 42-24 win over Beaumont. | vs. St. Bonaventure
13. Norco (4-0)
The Cougars need a real test after another blowout win over Etiwanda. That test comes next week at Santa Margarita
14. Corona del Mar (4-0)
CdM might have fought a little complacency in a tight win over Newport Harbor 16-6. | vs. La Serna, Thursday
15. Bishop Amat (4-0)
Coach Kory Minor has the Lancers playing like its the heyday in La Puente. Big test against a Trinity League team this coming week. | vs. JSerra
16. Crean Lutheran (2-2)
Saints drop second straight to El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge, 28-21. | at Oakdale
17. Tustin (3-1)
The story of Hayden Koo sliding over to QB from WR to win games is remarkable. The Tiller have won to straight, the last over Damien, 21-10. | at Westlake
18. Chaparral (2-2)
The Pumas are trying to hold down the fort with QB Dane Weber, and they're doing a good job with a win over Rancho Cucamonga this past week. | vs. Mountain Ridge (UT)
19. Gardena Serra (2-2)
Not a great outing for Serra, who seems to have one power weapon in AJ McBean. | vs. Oaks Christian
20. Westlake (4-0)
Warriors beat Laguna Beach 28-23. Ford Green and Hendrix Tucker threw a combined four TD passes, two to Charles Davis. | vs. Tustin
21. Huntington Beach (4-0)
Oilers have a nice test against unbeaten Yorba Linda this week. | vs. Yorba Linda
22. Servite (2-2)
Friars back to .500 after taking care of business against St. Paul. | BYE
23. Oak Hills (2-2)
The Bulldogs take their lumps against JSerra. Let's see how they respond this week. | vs. Cajon
24. Damien (2-2)
Spartans have lost two straight, but can bounce back this week to stay in the Top 25. | vs. LA Salesian
25. Yorba Linda (4-0)
The Mustangs debut after winning their fourth straight. Big game this Friday. | at Huntington Beach
DROPPED: Rancho Cucamonga (lost to Chaparral)
NEW: Yorba Linda (beat Esperanza)
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal