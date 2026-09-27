Stat Stuffers: Top Performances from Week 5 in CIF High School Football

Here are the best performances from Week 5, which includes games covered Thursday through Saturday (September 24-26).

High School On SI will highlight these athletes every week. We call them Stat Stuffers, but there are levels to this ... you'll see.

Here are the best performances from this week's games across the Southland.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

These performances are like something out of a video game. Only a few athletes per week will provide games worthy of this section.

RB, Ceasar Reyes, Garfield, Sr. — Reyes was at it again, running for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Legacy.

QB, Bradley Cassier, St. Monica, Sr. — Cassier put together a monster performance in the win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart, throwing for 324 yards and six touchdowns.

DB, Charles Pittman, Bell, Sr. — Pittman came up with two interceptions in the win over Huntington Park, including one he returned 100 yards for a touchdown.

RB, Matix Frithsmith, Hart, Sr. — Frithsmith ran for 218 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Saugus.

MONSTER GAMES

Sierra Canyon QB Demarco Hernandez threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the Trailblazers' win over Oxnard Pacifica.

Moyo Odebunmi of Cleveland ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Crenshaw.

St. Monica's Kailan Booker caught four touchdown passes in the win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart.

Jaxsen Stokes of Sierra Canyon ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Oxnard Pacifica.

Chase Logue of West Torrance did a little bit of everything in the win over South Torrance, making two interceptions and catching two touchdown passes.

Villa Park QB Jacob Titchenal was perfect through the air, completing all 11 of his passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Lakewood.

Koa Regalado threw for 282 yards and five touchdowns to lead Colton to a win over Jurupa Hills.

Servite's Jorden Wells ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the Friars' win over Damien.

Charlie Bunker ran for 126 yards and a touchdown for San Clemente in a win over Murrieta Valley. The Tritons are 5-0.

Max Eldridge of Corona Santiago returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a punt in the win over Elsinore.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame QB Tahj Skinner threw three touchdowns in the win over Long Beach Millikan.

Elija Harmon of Inglewood had five tackles for losses in the win over Downey.

Alejandro Teran Martinez came through in the clutch for El Modena, making a 32-yard field goal with five seconds left to beat Trabuco Hills.

QB Gavin Scarlett tossed for 322 yards and four TDs. WR Tristan Savage caught eight passes for 205 yards and three TDs in Ventura's win over Calabasas.

Jacob Titchenal wasn't the only Villa Park player putting up numbers. The Spartans QB completed all 11 of his passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Lakewood.

Will Jones Jr. of Oxnard Pacifica caught 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Sierra Canyon.

Isaiah Phelps had 21 tackles for Oxnard Pacifica in the loss to Sierra Canyon.

AJ Spain of Harvard-Westlake recorded two sacks in the Wolverines' win over Birmingham.

Thomas Gutierrez of South Gate had an interception and scored two touchdowns in the win over Roosevelt.

Jalen Cole of Huntington Beach Edison blocked a punt that led to a touchdown in the win over Summit.

Jorden Wells ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Servite's win over Damien.

Nathan De La Vega of El Modena ran for 103 yards and a touchdown in the win over Trabuco Hills.

Tahj Skinner of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame threw three touchdowns in the win over Long Beach Millikan.

Jacob Titchenal of Villa Park completed all 11 of his passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Lakewood.