Mater Dei vs. Santa Margarita Football Live Updates Of Trinity League Opener

Not only is Mater Dei vs. Santa Margarita a monster showdown in the Trinity League, it's a clash of California football powers. This game will be a tone setter and potential indicator of how the Trinity League will end up shaping up in October.

The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. from Saddleback College where Santa Margarita plays all its home games under head coach Carson Palmer. The game will be broadcast live on Spectrum and NFHS Network.

GAME PREVIEW

This is the monster game of the weekend right, and the result of the game will likely start to cement what the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff landscape will look like in regard to pecking order.

It's no secret. Mater Dei's defense is elite and gives the Monarchs a chance to win any game, but their offense is sputtering after scoring just one touchdown in each of their last two games. It feels like if a tem can score two touchdowns against Mater Dei, it might be enough to come away with victory.

Santa Margarita is the defending CIF State Open Division champion and it looks like the Eagles haven't missed a beat in 2026 despite graduating some impact players. Carson Palmer's squad seems more well-rounded with a stout defense led by key returners and some impact freshman under the guidance of defensive coordinator Steve Fifita.

Offensively, sophomore running back Adrian Petero is piling up big numbers along with standout freshman wideout Kiyan Callis, who leads the team in receiving yards and TDs.

I'm also wondering: after a loss to Bishop Gorman, did the bye week help Mater Dei or make things more convoluted? We'll find out Friday night.

LIVE UPDATES

1ST QUARTER

Kickoff set for 7 p.m. ...