Trinity League Football Predicted Finish: St. John Bosco Crowned, Mater Dei Stunned

High School On SI reporter Tarek Fattal is looking at the CIF Southern Section's top football leagues and predicting how things will play out before a single down in those leagues is played.

League play kicks off Friday, October 2.

Here is the predicted finish for the toughest league in the country, the Trinity League ...

Predicted Finish

(final placement. school — final league record)

1. St. John Bosco — 5-0

On paper, St. John Bosco is arguably the most talented team in the league from top to bottom. From the experience at the quarterback and running back positions to the playmakers on defense. The Braves' only loss this season is to national power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas in Week 0 by a narrow margin. That same Bishop Gorman team beat Mater Dei in Santa Ana 25-8.

Record heading into league play: 4-1

Top players: QB Koa Malau'ulu; RB Maliq Allen; WR DJ Tubbs; LB Josiah Poyer; DB Isala Wily-Ava.

2. Santa Margarita — 4-1

The Eagles are very stout on defense (no surprise), but there is inexperience at big positions. QB Fletch Palmer is about to embark on his first Trinity League campaign, and the team's top receiver is a freshman in Kiyan Callis. The team's leading tackler is also a freshman in standout Aydan Steen, who leads the team in sacks, too.

I see Santa Margarita going 4-1 and falling short to St. John Bosco in Bellflower on Oct. 16.

Record heading into league play: 5-0

Top players: QB Fletch Palmer; RB Adrian Petero; RB Jaion Smith; DL Isaia Vandermade; DB Ca’ron Williams.

3. JSerra — 3-2

This is where my league prediction takes a twist. I think JSerra is the team that beats Mater Dei in October to get to three wins in league play. The Lions have a real identity under new coach Hardy Nickerson and arguably the league's breakout player of the year in QB Hayes Cloutier, who has thrown for 12 TDs and ran for another five.

This JSerra team is balanced on offense, fundamental on defense, and physical up front. There are rumblings that JSerra has the biggest offensive line in the league. I think this team surprises people and finishes third.

Record heading into league play: 4-1

Top players: QB Hayes Cloutier; RB William Fredericksen; WR Clark Cokley; LB Dylan Fenn; DE Godschoice Eboigbodin.

4. Mater Dei — 2-3

Mater Dei could end up winning the league, again. That's how inconsistent and unreliable this team's offense is in 2026. Coach Raul Lara is rotating three QBs, and the most talented one is a freshman. But it doesn't mean that the other two aren't the best option in certain situations to win a game.

The Monarchs will be able to set the tone for the rest of its season when it plays Santa Margarita on Oct. 2 in a much-anticipated Trinity League opener. This team's defense could be the best in the country, which gives them a chance every Friday night. Problem is, it might only take two scores to beat Mater Dei. Tall task for the defense in such a talented league ...

I think Mater Dei falls short to Santa Margarita and St. John Bosco — and either JSerra or Orange Lutheran. I think it will be JSerra ...

Record heading into league play: 4-1

Top players: WR Gavin Honore; RB Asir Nembhard; DB Ace Leutele; LB Mike Davis; LB DJ Clanton; DL Matamatagi Uiagalelei.

5. Orange Lutheran — 1-4

This 1-4 predicted record is not an indication of anything more than how good the Trinity League is. After seeing JSerra and Orange Lutheran play Sierra Canyon, it seemed like JSerra was more equipped (albeit in Week 0) to handle the gauntlet in the Trinity League.

New coach Ray Fenton has the Lancers moving in the right direction, but in two of their losses this seasons, it seems like they have a hard time getting their proverbial wheels off the ground. Still a work in progress ...

I could see spots 3, 4 and 5 all being interchangeable when its all said and done.

Record heading into league play: 3-2

Top players: RB Ryan Christianson; QB Ezrah Brown; WR Chris Flores Jr.; DB King Rich Johnson; DE Cory Panapa;

6. Servite — 0-5

New coach Rick Garretson has a young team that he will need to shepherd through October. The team's QB, RBs, WRs and top tacklers are all non-seniors — mostly juniors. If the Friars can compete and Garretson can continue to keep his young team engaged, they will improve immensley this fall.

This team just isn't quite there yet, but they will be.

Record heading into league play: 3-2

Top players: QB Gino Wang; RB Jorden Wells; WR Benjamin Harris; LB Allen “Cinco” Kennett; DB Keston Jiles.

Trinity League Schedule

Week 6 — Oct. 2

JSerra at St. John Bosco

Mater Dei at Santa Margarita

Servite at Orange Lutheran

Week 7 — Oct. 9

Mater Dei at JSerra

Servite at Santa Margarita

Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco

Week 8 — Oct. 16

Santa Margarita at St. John Bosco

JSerra at Orange Lutheran

Servite at Mater Dei, Thursday Oct. 15

Week 9 — Oct. 23

JSerra at Santa Margarita

Orange Lutheran at Mater Dei

St. John Bosco at Servite

Week 10 — Oct. 30

St. John Bosco at Mater Dei

Servite at JSerra

Santa Margarita at Orange Lutheran