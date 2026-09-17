Must Watch: High Schooler Takes 'Make or Cut' Basketball Shot For Spot On Team

Would you bet on yourself?

Milken Community high schooler Leon Pollak did.

The young sophomore, who didn't make the JV team as a freshman at Milken last year, showed up to this year's tryouts with a renewed confidence. So much so, Pollak was willing to put his basketball fate on the line with one 3-point shot.

NOTE: Youtube video of Pollak's shot at the bottom of the story.

The Offer

Milken boys basketball coach Ryan Coleman said he had a discussion before the tryout with an assistant who suggested to give the boys an opportunity to make the team with one shot. Make it, you're on the team without having to try out. Miss it, you're cut on the spot.

"When we offered it, the gym was totally silent and all the kids were looking around to see if anyone would do it," Coleman said. "After about 10 seconds, Leon stepped up."

The Shot

Pollak raised his hand and stepped up to the 3-point line. He was the only player to take the shot.

With his peers looking on, Pollak put his toes at the top of the key, took a few dribbles and let it fly. As the ball is in mid-air, you can hear a few boys hyping up the shot in anticipation of a make.

SWISH!!

Pollak's shot is nothing by nylon, which sends at least three dozen boys into a frenzy as they rush and crowd him in celebratory cheers.

"He told me that he felt like it was the best chance for him to make the team," Coleman said of Pollak's decision to take the shot. "His mom made him come to the tryout."

A display of courage (and smarts) by Pollak — and of course some skill — landed him a spot on the JV team at Milken.

Practice Jersey Presentation

Leon Pollak (left) and Milken coach Ryan Coleman posing for a picture the next day at school. | Milken Basketball

The next day, Pollak was presented with a practice jersey which somewhat solidified his spot on the team.

VIDEO OF POLLAK'S SHOT

More On Milken Basketball

Milken is a small, private Jewish school located in Los Angeles.

The basketball program is on the rise after recently hiring Coleman. The Wildcats' best player is Coleman's son, Grayson Coleman, who will be a senior this 2026-27 season.

Grayson was named Liberty League MVP as a junior last year after averaging 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Coleman scored a career-high 45 points in a loss to Windward in December of 2025.

Milken went 16-13 overall last year in Ryan Coleman's first year at the helm and won the Liberty League by going 10-1.

When @CoachRColeman took the job at Milken, his first order of business was clear ...



“I put a little NIL package together,” Ryan said in jest.



Ryan, Grayson Coleman father-son basketball duo at Milken setting new program standardhttps://t.co/5ai4cRyZx9 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) December 19, 2025