Nike to Host Unique Outdoor Volleyball, Student-Led Media Experience in Los Angeles

Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks High School will play host to a unique outdoor volleyball match on Saturday, September 12 at 7 p.m. which will serve as the main event in celebration of the sport and women's sports put on by Nike.

Nike is calling it the Rally in the Valley.

"Notre Dame's baseball field will be transformed into an outdoor volleyball experience unlike anything typically seen at the high school level, according to the press release. "A custom outdoor court will be flown in for the event, creating a one-of-a-kind backdrop for a matchup between two of the area’s most recognized volleyball programs."

Notre Dame (9-1) will host Harvard-Westlake (7-4) in an exhibition girls volleyball match.

But Wait, There's More

The night won't just be for the athletes. It will be a night to experience for fans and media-interested students.

Fans will be welcomed into a full Rally in The Valley Fanfest, featuring food trucks, interactive Nike activations and experiences throughout the venue. Players from both schools will have a dedicated styling suite to get them outfitted in Nike for the game.

The event will also put the next generation of storytellers at the center of the action, with student-led broadcasting and social media coverage helping capture and share the night from a student-athlete perspective.

“Rally in The Valley is about creating an experience that feels bigger than a volleyball match,” said Notre Dame athletic director Alec Moss. “We want the athletes and the Notre Dame and Harvard-Westlake communities to feel how special this sport is, while also celebrating the women who compete, lead, create, officiate, broadcast and shape the future of high school sports.”

In another intentional celebration of women’s leadership in sports, the event will feature an all-women officiating crew, announcer, DJ and MC, showcasing women in the many roles that make live sports possible both on and off the court.

Unique, But Not Unprecedented

In 2024, Campbell Hall High hosted Sierra Canyon in an outdoor girls volleyball match on homecoming.

The match was billed as the first of its kind in Southern California because it was played outdoors under the lights on the campus' football field.

An overview of 2024's truly original girls volleyball match on Campbell Hall's football field as the Vikings host Sierra Canyon on Homecoming. | Photo: Heston Quan

"It was a once in a high school time experience," Sierra Canyon coach Stefanie Wigfall told High School On SI that fall.

And to celebrate Campbell Hall's Homecoming festivities, the backdrop included a full fledge carnival with ferris wheel and all. The contest was packed with fans.

"We were just honored to be a part of it," Wigfall added.