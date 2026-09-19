Norco vs. Santa Margarita Live Stream: How to Watch Battle of Unbeaten California Football Teams

Two undefeated Southern California teams collide Friday night when Norco faces Santa Margarita at Saddleback College.

Both teams enter 4-0.

Santa Margarita is the defending CIF Southern Section Division 1 and California Open Division state champion and has continued its winning ways through the opening month of the 2026 season.

Norco has been equally perfect, arriving in Mission Viejo after scoring 56 points in its latest victory.

The combination of records, talent and contrasting styles makes this one of Friday night's most compelling California high school football matchups.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at Saddleback College, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Norco vs. Santa Margarita

What: Norco Cougars vs. Santa Margarita Eagles

When: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Saddleback College, Mission Viejo, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Norco vs. Santa Margarita on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Santa Margarita Hasn't Lost Since Last Season

Santa Margarita has carried the momentum from its championship run directly into 2026.

The Eagles enter Friday 4-0 after defeating Inderkum 41-0 last weekend.

That was Santa Margarita's second shutout in four games.

The Eagles also opened the season with a 27-0 victory over Jones of Florida and earned a one-point victory over Centennial.

Junior quarterback Fletch Palmer directs an offense featuring several dangerous playmakers, including Kiyan Callis, Jaion Smith, Adrian Petero and Ca'ron Williams.

The Eagles have demonstrated that they can win in different ways, and their defense has been particularly impressive.

Now they face an unbeaten Norco team with an offense capable of producing points in bunches.

Norco Offense Presents Major Challenge

Norco has been one of the Inland Empire's hottest teams.

The Cougars improved to 4-0 last week with a 56-26 victory at Etiwanda.

Senior quarterback Julian Medina was outstanding, completing 19 of 25 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore receiver Jesse Diaz provided the biggest plays in the passing game, catching four passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

That explosiveness gives Norco an opportunity to challenge a Santa Margarita defense that has shut out half of its opponents.

The Cougars will need another strong performance from Medina while avoiding the mistakes Santa Margarita has consistently turned into opportunities.

Somebody Leaves With First Loss

There is no ambiguity surrounding the primary storyline Friday.

Norco is 4-0.

Santa Margarita is 4-0.

One of those perfect records is in serious jeopardy.

Santa Margarita has the championship pedigree and the higher ranking. Norco brings an explosive offense and the opportunity to establish itself as a serious Southern Section contender.

High School On SI will provide California high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances.