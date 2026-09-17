Cedar Grove vs. South Atlanta Live Stream: How to Watch Georgia High School Football

Georgia high school football gets an early start Thursday night when Cedar Grove travels to face South Atlanta.

The matchup brings together programs heading into the game from very different directions.

South Atlanta enters 2-1 and has an opportunity to add another victory before moving deeper into its schedule.

Cedar Grove is still searching for its first win after an 0-3 start, an unusual position for a program that has spent much of the past decade among Georgia's most successful teams.

That combination makes Thursday an intriguing matchup: South Atlanta is trying to build on a strong start, while Cedar Grove is looking for the kind of victory that could change the trajectory of its season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET in Atlanta, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Cedar Grove vs. South Atlanta

What: Cedar Grove Saints at South Atlanta Hornets

When: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Cedar Grove vs. South Atlanta on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Cedar Grove Searching for First Win

An 0-3 start is unfamiliar territory for Cedar Grove.

The Saints have built one of Georgia's more successful programs over the past decade, regularly competing for region and state championships while producing college football prospects.

This season has begun differently.

Cedar Grove has dropped its first three games and enters Thursday looking for a breakthrough.

The Saints have averaged 94 rushing yards per game through their reported statistics, with the offense trying to establish more consistency heading into the middle portion of the schedule.

Thursday provides an opportunity to do that against another Atlanta-area opponent.

A victory wouldn't erase the difficult opening, but it would give Cedar Grove something positive to build upon before the schedule moves deeper into September.

South Atlanta Has Opportunity at Home

South Atlanta enters with the better record.

The Hornets are 2-1 and now get an opportunity to face Cedar Grove at home.

While the Saints' record isn't what followers of Georgia high school football have become accustomed to seeing, the program's history ensures South Atlanta won't have difficulty understanding the challenge.

For the Hornets, beating Cedar Grove would provide another notable result and improve their record to 3-1.

It would also give South Atlanta momentum before the second half of the regular season begins.

Atlanta Programs Meet Under Thursday Spotlight

Playing Thursday gives both teams an opportunity to receive attention that can be harder to find during Georgia's crowded Friday night schedule.

Cedar Grove is trying to start a turnaround.

South Atlanta is trying to establish that its 2-1 opening is the beginning of a strong season.

The matchup also carries local appeal, with both programs located in the Atlanta area and familiar with the football talent throughout the region.

Cedar Grove has the championship pedigree. South Atlanta has the better 2026 record.

Fans unable to attend Thursday's game can watch Cedar Grove-South Atlanta live on the NFHS Network.

High School On SI will provide Georgia high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across the state.