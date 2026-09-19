Pittsburg vs. Mission Viejo Live Stream: How to Watch Northern vs. Southern California Football Showdown

One of California's most intriguing intersectional football games takes place Friday night when Pittsburg travels hundreds of miles south to face Mission Viejo.

Pittsburg enters 2-1 and is ranked No. 2 in the North Coast Section Division 1 rankings by MaxPreps.

Mission Viejo is 3-1 and ranked among the top 10 teams in California.

The matchup provides something that isn't always available during the regular season: a direct measuring stick between prominent Northern and Southern California programs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at Mission Viejo High School, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Pittsburg vs. Mission Viejo

What: Pittsburg Pirates at Mission Viejo Diablos

When: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Mission Viejo High School, Mission Viejo, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Pittsburg vs. Mission Viejo on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Mission Viejo Coming Off Dominant Victory

Mission Viejo has responded impressively since suffering its only loss of the season.

The Diablos enter Friday 3-1 and are coming off a 56-0 victory over Lincoln of San Diego.

That performance followed another strong start to the season that included a 77-12 victory over St. Paul.

Senior running back Carson Vandermade has been one of Mission Viejo's leading offensive weapons, averaging more than 70 rushing yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Senior Luke Karby leads the receiving attack, while sophomore linebacker Dominic Davidson is averaging 11 tackles per game.

Junior defensive end Maddox Mataele has added 2.5 sacks.

Mission Viejo now faces a Pittsburg team accustomed to testing itself against Southern California's best.

Pittsburg Heads South Again

Pittsburg has built a reputation for seeking out difficult nonleague competition.

The Pirates have regularly scheduled leading programs from outside Northern California, and Friday provides another opportunity against one of Southern California's most established teams.

Pittsburg enters 2-1 and ranked among the top teams in the North Coast Section.

The Pirates' only loss came against national power St. John Bosco.

That experience should ensure Pittsburg won't be intimidated by another trip south.

The larger question is whether the Pirates can slow a Mission Viejo offense that has scored 133 points over its past two home games.

North vs. South Adds Intrigue

California's size means the state's top programs don't always get opportunities to face one another during the regular season.

That makes games such as Pittsburg-Mission Viejo particularly useful.

Pittsburg gets another opportunity to represent Northern California against one of the Southland's premier programs.

Mission Viejo can add another significant victory before beginning the next portion of its schedule.

Both programs expect to contend deep into the postseason, making Friday an important measuring stick even though no league championship is at stake.

Fans unable to attend can watch Pittsburg-Mission Viejo live on the NFHS Network.

High School On SI will provide California high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season.