South County vs. Highland Springs Live Stream: How to Watch Virginia High School Football

Two of Virginia's better-known high school football programs meet Thursday night when unbeaten South County travels to face Highland Springs.

South County makes the trip from Lorton with a 2-0 record and an offense that has been productive during the opening weeks of the season.

Highland Springs provides a significant step up in competition.

The Springers have long been one of the Richmond area's premier programs and enter Thursday looking to build momentum after splitting their first two games.

The matchup also creates an appealing Northern Virginia-versus-Richmond storyline between programs that don't normally see one another during the regular season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Highland Springs, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch South County vs. Highland Springs

What: South County Stallions at Highland Springs Springers

When: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Highland Springs High School, Highland Springs, Virginia

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: South County vs. Highland Springs on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

South County Takes 2-0 Record on Road

South County has started the season with consecutive victories.

The Stallions were particularly productive in their 43-20 victory over Hayfield, piling up more than 450 yards of offense.

Sophomore tight end Chaz Samuel has emerged as a significant weapon in the passing game. He enters Thursday averaging 126 receiving yards per game and has scored three touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Amare Achaempong has provided production on the ground, while junior linebacker Uriah Martin has helped lead the defense with 14 tackles per game.

The Stallions now get a considerably different challenge.

Rather than another matchup in Northern Virginia, South County heads south to the Richmond area to face a program accustomed to competing deep into the postseason.

Highland Springs Looks to Protect Home Field

Highland Springs opened its season with a convincing 35-7 victory over Hopewell.

The Springers then suffered their first loss Sept. 4 when Huguenot came to Highland Springs and left with a 28-7 victory.

That gives Highland Springs an opportunity to respond against an unbeaten opponent.

The Springers have been one of Virginia's most successful programs over the past decade, winning multiple state championships and establishing themselves as a fixture near the top of the state's largest classifications.

South County has championship history of its own, making Thursday more than simply an early-season non-region game.

Northern Virginia Meets Richmond

The geography adds another layer to Thursday's matchup.

South County represents one of Northern Virginia's largest and most competitive football regions, while Highland Springs has long been one of the standard-bearers in the Richmond area.

Those teams don't share a region and aren't competing for the same regular-season standings, allowing both to use the game as a test against unfamiliar competition.

South County can improve to 3-0 and pick up a notable road victory.

Highland Springs can hand the Stallions their first loss while getting itself back on track.

High School On SI will provide Virginia high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances from across the Commonwealth.