How to Watch Victoria East vs. Randle Live Stream: Texas High School Football

One of Texas' longest active high school football winning streaks will be on the line Thursday night when Randle hosts Victoria East in a district matchup.

Randle has carried the momentum from its historic 2025 season directly into 2026.

The Lions enter Thursday undefeated and have won 17 consecutive games dating to last season, when they advanced deep into the Texas postseason.

Randle has already added an impressive victory this season, knocking off perennial Dallas power South Oak Cliff in its opener.

Victoria East heads to the Houston area looking to spoil the Lions' unbeaten start and pick up its first victory.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT in Rosenberg, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Victoria East vs. Randle

What: Victoria East Titans at Randle Lions

When: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Rosenberg, Texas

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Victoria East vs. Randle on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Randle Keeps Rolling

Randle has become one of the fastest-rising programs in Texas.

The Lions opened the 2026 season with a 20-14 victory over South Oak Cliff at Prairie View A&M, extending a winning streak that began during the previous season.

Running back Landen Williams-Callis has been at the center of Randle's offense.

The senior is averaging 188.5 rushing yards per game through the Lions' first two games. Randle rushed for 319 yards in its victory over South Oak Cliff.

The Lions followed their opening victory with another win and enter Thursday ranked No. 2 in Texas Division 5A-1 by MaxPreps.

Randle is also ranked among the top 50 teams nationally by the outlet.

That puts a substantial target on the Lions as district competition begins.

Victoria East Looking for Turnaround

Victoria East has endured a difficult start.

The Titans lost 52-37 to Victoria West before suffering a 60-7 loss to Friendswood last week.

They now face another major challenge against one of the state's hottest teams.

Senior running back and linebacker Christian Franco has been Victoria East's leading rushing threat, while junior receiver Tyrence Stafford has provided production in the passing game.

Stafford has caught two touchdown passes, and senior linebacker Jackson Shepard has been among the Titans' defensive leaders.

Victoria East will need contributions from all three phases to slow a Randle team that hasn't lost since 2025.

Lions Put Streak on Line

Randle enters as the team with the momentum, ranking and winning streak.

But Thursday also marks district competition, where the results begin to carry additional importance toward the postseason.

The Lions have gone from emerging program to a team opponents circle on their schedules.

Victoria East gets the next opportunity to end the streak.

For Randle, the objective is to keep winning and continue building on a run that has now stretched across two seasons.

High School On SI will provide Texas high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season.