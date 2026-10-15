Prentice “Lil P” Jones Jr. Building His Own Island at St. John Bosco

For Prentice “Lil P” Jones Jr., the name “Peezy Island” is more than a catchy nickname, it represents a personal challenge to every receiver who lines up across from him: 'win your matchup if you can.'

The St. John Bosco cornerback has developed a reputation as an aggressive, confident defender, and his recruiting profile is growing alongside his ambitions. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, Jones brings a combination of size, speed and versatility that makes him an intriguing prospect in the Class of 2029.

Story Behind 'Peezy Island'

The story behind 'Peezy Island' starts at home.

Putting receivers on notice. No fly zone. Every route is a challenge, every matchup is personal, and every snap is an opportunity to make a statement. | Prentice Jones Jr.

“My dad came up with the name Peezy Island,” Jones said. “Peezy is one of my nicknames, and the island represents my side of the field.”

As a boundary cornerback, Jones embraces the responsibility of defending his territory without expecting help.

“As a boundary side cornerback, when I’m out there, it’s just me and the receiver, one on one. No help, no excuses,” he said. “That’s my territory, and I take pride in locking it down.”

That confidence extends to his approach when quarterbacks challenge him. Rather than hoping the ball stays away from his side of the field, Jones welcomes the opportunity to make a play.

“I hope he throws it my way so I can put on a show,” Jones said.

His physical tools help support that mentality. Jones says he can handle both man and zone coverage, giving him flexibility in different defensive schemes. Just as important, he believes his mindset has matured as he continues developing his game.

“I don’t get caught up in mistakes, gotta have a short-term memory on the field,” he said.

Iron Sharpens Iron

That ability to move forward is especially valuable at St. John Bosco, where Jones says the weekly competition pushes him to improve.

“It prepares me for the next level,” Jones said. “Our schedule allows me to be able to go against great receivers every week. Iron sharpens iron, and it’s the only way to make me better.”

Prentice Jones Sr. & Prentice "Lil P" Jones Jr. - a bond built on family, discipline, and a shared love for the game. | Prentice Jones Jr.

Jones also credits his father and defensive backs trainers Reco from Fraternity, AG from Elite Athletes and Deion Sanders with influencing his development. His father, in particular, has taught him to approach adversity with a fighter’s mentality and recover from mistakes.

Away from the field, Jones studies film of himself and opposing players, looking for weaknesses to correct and tendencies to recognize. He also emphasizes training and recovery, understanding that consistent preparation is necessary to sustain his performance throughout the season.

The recruiting attention is growing, too. A graphic shared by National Playmakers Academy listed Jones as the No. 1 player in California in the 2029 class, the No. 3 defensive back nationally and the No. 19 overall player in the country. The post also cited more than 13 college offers, reflecting the interest surrounding his early development.

Jones welcomes the attention but understands it cannot become a distraction.

“I use every offer, every phone call, every text as motivation,” he said. “I love the buzz, but I gotta focus on getting better so I can be the best I can be on the next level when that time comes.”

Building A Legacy

Ultimately, Jones wants his legacy at Bosco to extend beyond rankings and recruiting headlines.

“I want to be known as a lockdown corner who put all his opponents in a car seat,” he said. “Someone who never took plays off and a respectful, cool dude outside of football.”

For receivers preparing to face him, however, his message is much more direct.

Lockdown corner with the physicality to finish the play and the mentality to compete every snap. | Prentice Jones Jr.

“I want him to know that he’s dealing with a maniac that’s coming for it all every play,” Jones said.

On Peezy Island, Jones intends to make every snap a challenge—and every receiver earn whatever comes his way.