St. John Bosco vs. Santa Margarita Headlines CIF's Top Games, Predictions for Week 8

Here is a look at the top games for Week 8, a quick preview of each one, and a predicted winner.

Santa Margarita (7-0) at St. John Bosco (6-1)

This one is likely for the Trinity League title, especially if one of these two teams want the crown outright. Last year, Santa Margarita, St. John Bosco and Mater Dei split the league title.

This game is likely to indicate that will not happen again.

Despite being ranked No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Top 25, Santa Margarita will be the underdog in this one on the road at No. 2 St. John Bosco, which is loaded in paper.

The difference in this one will be the experience offensively for St. John Bosco with key returns like QB Koa Malau'ulu, RB Maliq Allen, and WR DJ Tubbs. The Eagles will rely on first-year starters QB Fletch Palmer, RB Adrian Petero, and WR Kiyan Callis, who leads the team in receiving as a freshman.

The pick: St. John Bosco

This week’s high school shoutouts on CBS-LA’s @SportsCentralLA.



-Matix Frithsmith, Hart

-Samajay Greer & Champ Brown, Aquinas

-Cleveland Cavs



Plus, a look at the latest Tarek’s Top 10. pic.twitter.com/FehVgYNTd2 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 12, 2026

Mission Viejo (6-1) at San Clemente (7-0)

This game won't just likely crown the Alpha League champion, it will cement the winner into the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

As it sits, it looks like the D1 field could be eight or even nine teams (with a potential 'play-in' game). If other teams hovering around the No. 8, 9, and 10 spots in the computer rankings falter, then maybe both of these teams earn a D1 playoff berth.

San Clemente has been focused on redeeming its D2 final loss from 2025, and so far the Tritons are doing a great job led by QB Preston Beck (1,357 yards, 12 TDs). But the Diablos have a emerging QB, too, in Brett Burnor (1,277 yards, 17 TDs).

It's a toss up. I'm taking the home team.

The pick: San Clemente

Bishop Amat (6-1) at Notre Dame (7-0)

How 'bout them Knights?

Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks has been one of the pleasant surprises this fall, starting 7-0 and 2-0 in Mission League play. QB Tahj Skinner is a Breakout Player of the Year candidate and running back Noel Washington has punched in 11 TDs so far this season.

Bishop Amat has been battle tested more this season, and when looking at recent common opponents between these two teams, the obvious game that stands out is Chaminade. Notre Dame edged the Eagles 28-21 on the road. Bishop Amat beat Chaminade 28-7 at home.

Take it for what it's worth ...

The pick: Bishop Amat

JSerra (4-3) at Orange Lutheran (4-3)

Before Trinity League started, I felt like JSerra was the bigger threat to have a breakout season. The Lions seemed to have a more consistent and fundamental foundation to their game under new coach Hardy Nickerson.

They lost big to St. John Bosco and Mater Dei, but this game against Orange Lutheran will be the ultimate litmus test. Orange Lutheran hasn't been exactly impressive either, but the Lancers did play a much better game against St. John Bosco — which could be an indicator.

I'm going to stick to my gut here and go with JSerra, but the Lions are inspiring me as of late. Orange Lutheran coach Ray Fenton might have his ball club more prepared.

The pick: JSerra