Cass Tech vs. Grandville Live Stream: How to Watch Michigan High School Football Showdown

Two of Michigan's top high school football programs meet Thursday night when Cass Tech travels across the state to face Grandville.

Both teams enter the matchup 1-0 after impressive but very different season-opening victories.

Cass Tech overwhelmed Michigan City (Indiana), 62-0, in the Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University. Grandville had to work considerably harder, escaping with a 29-28 road victory over perennial Michigan power Muskegon.

The matchup also gives Grandville an opportunity to avenge a narrow loss from last season. Cass Tech defeated the Bulldogs, 31-28, when the teams met in Detroit in 2025.

How to Watch Cass Tech vs. Grandville

What: Cass Tech Technicians at Grandville Bulldogs

When: Thursday, Sept. 3

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Grandville, Michigan

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Cass Tech vs. Grandville on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Cass Tech Makes Statement in Season Opener

Cass Tech wasted little time demonstrating why the Technicians are expected to be one of Michigan's top teams again this season.

The Technicians dominated Michigan City from the opening kick in a 62-0 victory, giving head coach Marvin Rushing's team an emphatic start to the 2026 season.

At the center of the Cass Tech offense is junior quarterback Donald Tabron II, one of the country's top prospects in the Class of 2028.

The five-star Texas A&M commit completed 4 of 9 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of the opener as Cass Tech quickly put the game out of reach.

Tabron committed to Texas A&M in August after emerging as one of the nation's most heavily recruited quarterbacks.

Cass Tech will face a considerably tougher challenge Thursday against a Grandville team that has already survived one close game against a traditional Michigan power.

Grandville Opens With One-Point Victory

Grandville enters its home opener with some early momentum after defeating Muskegon, 29-28, in its first game of the season.

Now the Bulldogs get another major test against a Cass Tech program that played for the Michigan Division 1 state championship last season.

There is also some unfinished business from the teams' 2025 meeting.

Cass Tech defeated Grandville, 31-28, in Detroit, making Thursday's matchup a rematch of one of the Technicians' closest regular-season games from a year ago.

Grandville will have home-field advantage this time as the Bulldogs try to slow down Tabron and an explosive Cass Tech offense that scored 62 points in its opener.

With both teams undefeated and Cass Tech bringing one of the nation's most prominent quarterback recruits to West Michigan, Thursday's game is one of the state's most intriguing early-season matchups.

High School On SI will provide Michigan high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across the state.