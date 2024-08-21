San Diego Section high school football Top 20 countdown, No. 11-20
The San Diego Section, in addition to four other sections in California will get their 2024 high school football seasons started with games this weekend.
This week, SBLive will count down the Preseason top 20 rankings for the San Diego Section. We'll present them 10 at a time.
11. Del Norte (11-3 in 2023)
Head coach: Nick Barnett, 2nd season (11-3 overall record)
Coming off their first CIF title in 2023, Del Norte will have to replace quarterback Jack Schneider (graduation), leading receiver Ty Olsen (transfer) and leading rusher Christopher Guzman (graduation). Kaden Barnett (92 tackles, five sacks) leads the group of returners that includes running backs Ryan Remigio and Anthony Mattar who combined for 10 touchdowns last season.
12. Torrey Pines (7-4)
Head coach: Scott Ashby, 9th season (2007-2013, 2023-) (44-44-2 overall record)
The Falcons won seven of their final eight regular season games last season in Scott Ashby's return as head coach before getting shutout by Madison as the top-seed in the Division 1 playoffs. This year's group will start the season with four straight road games including a trip to New York to take on Freedom (Bethlehem, PA) in the season opener.
13. Oceanside (7-5)
Head coach: Fale Poumele, 2nd season (7-5 overall)
Poumele's first season in charge as his alma mater ended with a winning record for just the second time since 2016. The Pirates return 17 touchdowns from last season in addition to leading tackler Esaias Juarez. Standout junior linebacker Ezaya Tokio will be eligible on September 26 following his transfer from St. Augustine.
14. El Camino (7-5)
Head coach: Michael Hobbs, 8th season (72-76 overall record)
El Camino came up just short in the Division 1 semifinal round last season, falling to Mission Hills 24-19. Leonidas Bell is their leading returning rusher while two-way standout Qayden Coleman caught 25 passes and snagged six interceptions as a junior.
15. Madison (6-7)
Head coach: Rick Jackson, 21st season (168-64-1 overall record)
Madison surged late last season, recording three straight shutouts before an overtime loss to eventual champion St. Augustine in the Division 1 semifinal round. Quarterback Ryley Parenteau returns with experience at receiver in Zagar Aiken and Ryan Jackson. Linebacker Allen Sola leads the defensive group after tallying 72 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception last year.
16. Bishop’s (8-4)
Head coach: Shane Walton, 5th season (27-11 overall record)
Quarterback Cash Herrera broke out as a sophomore, leading to double digit scholarship offers. He returns alongside Brown commit Ian Browne (60 catches, 14 touchdowns) in what is as good of a pass-catching duo that the section has to offer. The Knights returns 21.5 sacks and 29 touchdowns from last season's Division 2 quarterfinalist team.
17. Mater Dei Catholic (6-4)
Head coach: Rashard Cook, 1st season
John Joyner stepped down after 15 seasons and three CIF State titles. Cook, who worked under Joyner, takes over a program with five consecutive winning seasons. Kartell Purvis returns under center after tossing 17 touchdown passes as a junior.
18. Point Loma (8-5)
Head coach: Ryan Price, 1st season (32-30 record at University City '15-20)
Price takes over for Joel Allen who coached the Pointers for four years including 18 wins over the past two seasons. Point Loma will have to figure out the quarterback position after graduating both Brady Allen and Maxim Newbegin. They have a potential breakout candidate in the 2026 class in 6'3 Romeo Carter.
19. Poway (3-8)
Head coach: Brandon Harris, 1st season
Harris replaces Kyle Williams and has previous head coaching experience at Canyon Hills as well as schools in Arizona and New York. The Titans remain in the loaded Avocado League but should be improved from 2023, returning five of their seven leading tacklers as well as 23 of their 27 touchdowns from a year ago.
20. Central (9-3)
Head coach: David Pena, 8th season (59-19 overall record)
Pena has not had a losing season in each of his first seven in charge of the Central program. The Spartans return the section's top pass-rusher in TCU commit Jared Martin. The offense brings back a 1,000-yard rusher in Nico Viesca and several talented receivers led by Emiliano Morales.