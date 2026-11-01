San Mateo Serra takes back West Catholic Athletic League title from defending champion Riordan
Serra's football team started the fight and also finished it — at least on the field — with an emphatic 49-14 win at defending West Catholic Athletic League champion Riordan Saturday in San Francisco.
The Padres (8-1, 6-0 WCAL), getting contributions from a long list of college-bound seniors, raced to a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter before Riordan (6-3, 5-1) showed some signs of life with two scores.
But Serra, ranked No. 12 in the state by High Schools On SI, closed out the game with a 55-yard touchdown run by Kapono Keaania (13 carries, 109 yards) and 6-yard rush for TD by Andrew Takapatulo to put an explanation point on their eighth straight win of the season after losing a 35-25 opener to nationally-ranked De La Salle.
It also broke a three-game losing streak to Riordan, which had gone almost a decade without a winning record until coach Adhir Ravipati took over the program in 2022. At that point, the Padres had a stranglehold on the WCAL not only with two straight undefeated league seasons but three straight years representing Northern California in the Open Division state championships.
Serra, with a young and talented group last season, lost twice at home to the Crusaders (42-35 and 33-13), giving the Padres plenty of incentive on Saturday against an extremely talented, but young squad.
.Riordan also played short-handed without its leader and top player, UNLV-bound running back Adonyae Brown, in street clothes on the Crusaders' sideline with an undisclosed injury.
Oregon-bound safety Malakai Taufoou and the Padres took no mercy from the get go. The 6-2, 210-pounder picked off a deflected pass and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown on Riordan's first possession, setting the tone.
Cal-bound safety-running back Jeovanni Henley made it 14-0 with a 1-yard TD run and after a three-and-out and a short punt, the Padres were in the end zone again as junior quarterback Jax Cannon connected on a 52-yard catch and run by Charlie Walsh.
Two plays into the second quarter, Taufoou showed off his versatility with a diving 15-yard touchdown grab from Cannon (12 of 18, 207 yards) to make it 28-0 and after another short punt and 22-yard completion from Cannon to his USC-bound brother Jace Cannon (5 catches, 101 yards), Andrew Takapautolu scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 3-yard run and Serra led 35-0 with 9:20 left in the second quarter.
To its credit, Riordan and sophomore quarterback Braxton Larosa (21 of 44, 149 yards) began connecting on short and intermediate routes, including a 13-yard touchdown to freshman DJ Green to cut the deficit to 35-7 at halftime. After Aiden Manu returned a fumble 49 yards to the Serra 1, Jayden Crane scored on a 1-yard sneak and Riordan was within 35-14 early in the second half.
But Serra pulled away late and finished with 419 yards to 177 for Riordan.
Brown, a rugged 6-foot, 220-pound back who dominated in both wins over Serra last year, surely would have made a difference. But probably not five touchdowns worth.
The two teams close WCAL play next week, Serra hosts St. Francis (3-6, 2-4) on Saturday, the same day Riordan hosts Bellarmine (6-3, 3-3).
Serra and Riordan could face off again in the Central Coast Section playoffs that begin in two weeks.
Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.Follow MitchBookLive