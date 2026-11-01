San Mateo Serra takes back West Catholic Athletic League title from defending champion Riordan

Serra's football team started the fight and also finished it — at least on the field — with an emphatic 49-14 win at defending West Catholic Athletic League champion Riordan Saturday in San Francisco.

The Padres (8-1, 6-0 WCAL), getting contributions from a long list of college-bound seniors, raced to a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter before Riordan (6-3, 5-1) showed some signs of life with two scores.

But Serra, ranked No. 12 in the state by High Schools On SI, closed out the game with a 55-yard touchdown run by Kapono Keaania (13 carries, 109 yards) and 6-yard rush for TD by Andrew Takapatulo to put an explanation point on their eighth straight win of the season after losing a 35-25 opener to nationally-ranked De La Salle.

@oregonfootball fans salivate. Serra’s Malakai Taufoou, an Oregon commit, returns tipped interception 75 yards for touchdown. Serra takes a 7-0 lead on Riordan’s first drive. First quarter.



Matthew Bassette with call on AbC Jam / nFHS Network pic.twitter.com/X5iWkSo5fW — Mitch Stephens (@MitchMaxSI) October 31, 2026

It also broke a three-game losing streak to Riordan, which had gone almost a decade without a winning record until coach Adhir Ravipati took over the program in 2022. At that point, the Padres had a stranglehold on the WCAL not only with two straight undefeated league seasons but three straight years representing Northern California in the Open Division state championships.

@PadreFootball_ takes 21-0 lead over Riordan’s first drive late in 1Q. Jax Cannon 52 yards to Charlie Walsh. Senior-heavy Serra squad so far overpowering underclass-heavy Crusaders, who also without star @AdonyaeBrown_ pic.twitter.com/FSXI0L9M1T — Mitch Stephens (@MitchMaxSI) October 31, 2026

Serra, with a young and talented group last season, lost twice at home to the Crusaders (42-35 and 33-13), giving the Padres plenty of incentive on Saturday against an extremely talented, but young squad.

.Riordan also played short-handed without its leader and top player, UNLV-bound running back Adonyae Brown, in street clothes on the Crusaders' sideline with an undisclosed injury.

Another spectacular play from at @oregonfootball-bound @Malakai_Taufoou with a diving 15-yard TD pass from Jax Cannon. @PadreFootball_ now leads Riordan 28-0 two plays into 2Q. This could get ugly. Riordan has three straight wins over Serra and Padres look little hellbent on… pic.twitter.com/gfHqoofZI1 — Mitch Stephens (@MitchMaxSI) October 31, 2026

Oregon-bound safety Malakai Taufoou and the Padres took no mercy from the get go. The 6-2, 210-pounder picked off a deflected pass and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown on Riordan's first possession, setting the tone.

Cal-bound safety-running back Jeovanni Henley made it 14-0 with a 1-yard TD run and after a three-and-out and a short punt, the Padres were in the end zone again as junior quarterback Jax Cannon connected on a 52-yard catch and run by Charlie Walsh.

This should essentially put away the Crusaders and clinch the WCAL championship for Serra. A 52-yard touchdown by Kapono Keanaaina (11 rushes, 107 yards) gives Padres 42-14 lead at Riordan. Early 4Q. pic.twitter.com/eW9K5FJxJ5 — Mitch Stephens (@MitchMaxSI) October 31, 2026

Two plays into the second quarter, Taufoou showed off his versatility with a diving 15-yard touchdown grab from Cannon (12 of 18, 207 yards) to make it 28-0 and after another short punt and 22-yard completion from Cannon to his USC-bound brother Jace Cannon (5 catches, 101 yards), Andrew Takapautolu scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 3-yard run and Serra led 35-0 with 9:20 left in the second quarter.

To its credit, Riordan and sophomore quarterback Braxton Larosa (21 of 44, 149 yards) began connecting on short and intermediate routes, including a 13-yard touchdown to freshman DJ Green to cut the deficit to 35-7 at halftime. After Aiden Manu returned a fumble 49 yards to the Serra 1, Jayden Crane scored on a 1-yard sneak and Riordan was within 35-14 early in the second half.

Great pride for @RiordanFootball - freshman DJ Green goes up high to snag 13 yard TD pass from Braxton Larosa, who completed 6 passes on drive. Had TD nullified earlier by penalty. Serra 35, Riordan 7. 6:46 2Q. Perhaps not running clock after all. pic.twitter.com/rT9rFZvDk8 — Mitch Stephens (@MitchMaxSI) October 31, 2026

But Serra pulled away late and finished with 419 yards to 177 for Riordan.

WARNING WARNING DOES NOT COUNT. But @uscfb fans may want to watch Serra TE Jace Cannon, a future Trojan, with 58-yard catch and tumble for TD wiped out by holding call. Serra leads Riordan 35-7 late 2Q. pic.twitter.com/WPsanxZrsn — Mitch Stephens (@MitchMaxSI) October 31, 2026

Brown, a rugged 6-foot, 220-pound back who dominated in both wins over Serra last year, surely would have made a difference. But probably not five touchdowns worth.

The two teams close WCAL play next week, Serra hosts St. Francis (3-6, 2-4) on Saturday, the same day Riordan hosts Bellarmine (6-3, 3-3).

This is remarkable play for a couple reasons. USC-bound TE Jace Cannon takes short pass from his brother Jax and absolutely rumbles for 60 yards. But check out hustle tackle from Riordan DE Soo’Ulalealofia Sunia at the 6. Wont register in key plays but i would make this a Riordan… pic.twitter.com/EzcdnirKRY — Mitch Stephens (@MitchMaxSI) October 31, 2026

Serra and Riordan could face off again in the Central Coast Section playoffs that begin in two weeks.

Final: Serra 49, Riordan 14. Padres clinch at least tie for WCAL title over defending champs. Stats to follow. Great stream Matthew Bassette. NFHS/ABC JAM pic.twitter.com/CdPncgSc4x — Mitch Stephens (@MitchMaxSI) October 31, 2026