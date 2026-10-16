Sierra Canyon vs. Chaminade Live Stream: How to Watch California High School Football Tonight

Sierra Canyon has made a compelling case as one of California's best high school football teams this season. On Friday night, the undefeated Trailblazers visit Chaminade in West Hills with another opportunity to strengthen their championship credentials.

Sierra Canyon enters 7-0, while Chaminade is 5-2. The matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific and will be broadcast on the NFHS Network as part of the CIF Southern Section Ford Football series.

The Trailblazers have dominated their last two opponents, shutting out Loyola 41-0 and Serra 58-0. Chaminade, meanwhile, is looking to recover from consecutive Mission League defeats.

How to Watch Sierra Canyon vs. Chaminade

What: Sierra Canyon Trailblazers at Chaminade Eagles

When: Friday, Oct. 16, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET)

Where: Chaminade High School, West Hills, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Sierra Canyon vs. Chaminade on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Sierra Canyon's Defense Is Setting the Tone

The Trailblazers have been outstanding on both sides of the football.

Sierra Canyon's seven victories include wins over Orange Lutheran, Pacifica/Oxnard, St. Louis of Hawaii, Loyola and Serra.

The team's last two performances have been particularly impressive. Sierra Canyon outscored Loyola and Serra by a combined 99-0, extending its winning streak while maintaining its place among the country's leading teams.

Quarterback Demarco Hernandez helps direct an offense featuring talented playmakers, including running back Jaxsen Stokes and receiver King Webb.

But the defense has been equally important, limiting opponents' scoring opportunities and repeatedly giving the offense favorable field position.

Sierra Canyon has allowed only 48 points through seven games.

Chaminade Looking for a Breakthrough

Chaminade opened the season with five consecutive victories before encountering a difficult start to Mission League competition.

The Eagles lost 28-21 to Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks and 28-7 to Bishop Amat.

Those defeats dropped Chaminade to 0-2 in league play, increasing the importance of Friday's meeting.

The Eagles demonstrated their ability to win close games earlier in the season, including a 27-24 victory over St. Bonaventure.

They will need another strong performance to challenge Sierra Canyon.

Chaminade's biggest challenge may be sustaining offensive drives against a defense that has not surrendered a point in two weeks.

Mission League Championship Race

Sierra Canyon enters Friday tied atop the Mission League standings with Notre Dame and Bishop Amat. All three teams are unbeaten in league competition.

That makes every remaining matchup significant.

The Trailblazers will host Notre Dame next week in another game that could help determine the league championship.

But first comes Chaminade, a talented opponent with an opportunity to change the direction of its season.

For Sierra Canyon, an eighth consecutive victory would keep its perfect season intact and strengthen its postseason positioning.