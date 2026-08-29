Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard, Notable Stats From Week 1

Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the second week of competition in the CIF Southern Section, which is Week 1.

THURSDAY, AUG. 27

Sierra Canyon 24, Chaminade-Madonna (FL) 7: Trailblazers overcame four first-half turnovers to get a big win 3,000 miles away from home.

Palos Verdes 21, Bishop Moore (FL) 18: Ryan Rakowski was 15 of 17 for 306 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

FRIDAY, AUG. 28

Santa Margarita 21, Corona Centennial 20: The Eagles defense did just enough to catapult themselves to the new No. 1 team in the land. Ca'ron Williams had a pick-six in the third quarter to braek a 14-14 tie.

St. John Bosco 45, Roman Catholic (PA) 25: The Braves bounce back from last week's loss in Las Vegas to Bishop Gorman.

Mission Viejo 77, St. Paul 12: Life with new QB Brett Burnor is pretty sweet. But the Diablos haven't quite been tested thus far.

Orange Lutheran 38, Cathedral Catholic 24: The Lancers get their first win under new coach Ray Fenton.

Crean Lutheran 31, Mira Costa 10: The Saints move to 2-0 ahead of a big test against JSerra next week at home.

Pacifica/Oxnard 52, San Diego Lincoln 27: QB Tyler Lee threw five TDs. Alijah Royster caught three TDs.

Chaparral 31, San Juan Hills 19: Pumas bounce back after Week 0 loss to Mission Viejo.

Rancho Cucamonga 44, Oaks Christian 14: Former Oaks Christian QB Trey Towns Jr. intended to make a statement, and he did. Cougars are 2-0. Oaks Christian drops to 0-2.

Serra 49, Hamilton 12: Cavs get into the win column for the first time this season.

Damien 27, Vista Murrieta 21: Sophomore QB Anthony Randolph has filled the shoes for former QB Isaiah Arriaza well. Randolph threw four TDs with no interceptions in the win.

Chaminade 35, Valencia 10: Jeremy Mellalieu threw four touchdowns to take the Eagles to 3-0.

Pinnacle (AZ) 32, Edison 28: Chargers will play first California opponent next week at home against CdM.

Norco 56, Colony 7: Julian Medina was at it again for the Cougars, throwing for 299 yards and three TDs.

Tustin 35, Foothill 0: Jeremiah Williams recorded three sacks for the Tillers.

Servite 42, Murrieta Valley 10: The Friars get their first win with Rick Garretson at the helm.

JSerra 63, Long Beach Wilson 0: The Lions get their first win under new coach Hardy Nickerson.

Corona del Mar 37, Santa Barbara 7: The Sea Kings are rolling. This game was 30-0 at one point.

Westlake 38, Agoura 7: Ford Green tossed for 257 yards and four touchdowns.

Bishop Amat 22, Oak Hills 3: The Lancers led 16-0 after the first quarter and never looked back. A win like this shows that things under Kory Minor in year two are getting serious.

SATURDAY, AUG. 29

Mater Dei, Orem (UT)