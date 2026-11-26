Sisterhood is spelled t-e-a-m. For real. It is. Check it out. Seriously. Well, check it out with the girls on the Carondelet High School (Concord, California) water polo team and they'll tell you.

The foundation of one of the nation's premier girls water polo programs isn't found in a pool, a weight room or a championship trophy case.

It's found in the relationships among its players.

From sacrificing social activities to celebrating championships together, the Cougars have embraced a culture of sisterhood that has helped transform the program into a national power.

And while the victories and championships have been rewarding, the lessons learned along the way may prove even more valuable.

"If I was looking at our team from the outside, I'd probably say our togetherness as a team really stands out ... I really enjoy it, togetherness and accomplishing our goals together," said senior utility player and UCLA commit Quinn Arroyo. "Specifically at Carondelet, I really enjoy the sisterhood. It's a big thing in our school, and we have this thing called SOS (Support Our Sisters) games. And each team picks their own SOS game, and then the whole school comes."

Building a Championship Culture at Carondelet

The Cougars' commitment to one another has produced impressive results in the pool.

In 2024, Carondelet reached the CIF Northern California Division I championship game before falling to Sacred Heart Prep.

A year later, the Cougars went 28-1, captured the North Coast Section Division I championship with a 14-11 victory over Acalanes and avenged their previous season's regional championship loss by defeating Sacred Heart Prep, 10-6, for the NorCal Division I title.

Behind those accomplishments was a group of players willing to collectively sacrifice social activities, including football games, school dances and concerts, to pursue their athletic goals.

Carondelet senior attacker Ainsley Swann will take her water polo talents to UCLA next year. | Gayle Swann

Senior attacker Ainsley Swann, who was homeschooled before attending Carondelet, quickly discovered what made the school's culture different.

"I was blown away by the amount of love, kindness, and connections that I felt coming into the community," Swann said. "And that's something that we call a sisterhood. That's what makes it so special because we're all connected through our values of like hard work, commitment and sacrifice. And we're also all willing to make sacrifices together. ... But something that's really special about Carondelet and our team is that we make the decisions together."

Although Carondelet was unable to repeat as regional champion in 2026, the Cougars remained among the nation's elite.

They fell to Acalanes in the North Coast Section Open Division semifinals before defeating Sacred Heart Prep in the opening round of the CIF NorCal Division I playoffs. Their season ended with a semifinal loss to national powerhouse Miramonte.

Carondelet finished 23-5.

For senior utility player and San Diego State commit Reagan Fullerton, the program's identity was evident from the moment she arrived on campus.

"I feel it's a real sisterhood for sure," Fullerton said. "I remember coming into Carondelet when I was a freshman, and one of the first things that Cat (Arroyo) emphasized was our sisterhood, the team culture, like how we respect each other, how we are with each other, not only in the pool, but also outside of the pool, on campus, at events ... it's a bond for sure."

A Bond That Extends Beyond the Pool

Carondelet head coach Cat Arroyo, who has led the program since 2018, understands the challenges of building team chemistry.

In previous seasons, she has sometimes had to take a more active role in bringing players together and fostering a unified environment.

With this group, however, that connection developed naturally.

"This group is actually really special," Arroyo said. "In years past, you have different groups, right? You're coaching girls. There's going to be cliques or just different groups that like to hang out more together, and tend to gravitate to one another. But with this group, they naturally do it."

For Swann, spending time with her teammates hardly feels like a sacrifice.

"I think having those connections and the sisterhood on our team ... I don't even worry about concerts. I don't worry about football games. None of that I'm even thinking about because instead we'll have team bonding," Swann said.

"We'll go get dinner together. We'll just hang out, just talk. Just anything you would do with your sister or your brother, or like your sibling, is some stuff that we get to do together. And it really forms genuine connections instead of superficial ones."

Memories and Lessons That Will Last a Lifetime

As Carondelet's seniors prepare to move on to college, each will carry something different from her high school experience.

For Quinn Arroyo, even the school's required uniform holds sentimental value. But it is the relationships she has developed that she expects to miss most when she arrives at UCLA.

"Honestly, I'm going to miss the uniform. I love the uniform," Arroyo said. "I would say sports-wise, I'm really going to miss my teammates. And just like the culture that we've already created there. And I mean, it's obviously going to be different at UCLA, but I hope it's somewhat similar."

For Fullerton, the defining moment came when the final buzzer sounded in the 2025 Northern California regional championship game.

"I have a lot of favorite moments. My time here has been amazing, but I think for sure, if I was gonna kind of hone in on one specific moment, it would be winning the NorCal Regional Championship last year," Fullerton said. "I feel like it was just one of those moments where, like, that last buzzer rings, and you look back, and the feeling is so euphoric and rewarding, like how hard we trained last season."

Senior utility player Reagan Fullerton | Gayle Swann

Utility player Emi Haast also cherishes a championship memory, recalling Carondelet's victory over Campolindo in the 2024 North Coast Section championship game.

"We had worked all season for that moment. So being able to finish it with a championship was really rewarding," Haast said. "It also showed me how much preparation, trust, and consistency matter when you are competing in high-pressure games."

Swann, who will join Quinn Arroyo at UCLA, believes the program has prepared her for challenges well beyond water polo.

"I really think it has taught me how important it is to trust my teammates, be selfless, and kind of work towards something bigger than myself," Swann said.

"A lot of people will work towards something because it's like an intrinsic goal, but I feel like having an outside goal, like having a goal as a team, really helps build you as a person. And I think those are definitely some things that I'll carry to UCLA and beyond into my future."

Carondelet Players Want a True California State Championship

If there is one opportunity the Cougars wish they had during their high school careers, it is the chance to compete against Southern California's best teams in the postseason.

The different seasons for girls water polo in Northern and Southern California prevent the state's top programs from meeting in a unified state championship tournament.

Southern California is widely regarded as one of the nation's strongest regions for girls water polo, but Carondelet's players believe they could compete with its elite programs.

"I definitely wish there was an opportunity to play Southern Section teams in the postseason," Haast said. "Southern California has so many talented and competitive programs, so it would be a great way to test ourselves against a different level of competition."

Utility player Emi Haast is also an accomplished swimmer. She finished fifth in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle at the 2026 North Coast Section Championships. | Gayle Swann

Quinn Arroyo shares that sentiment, particularly because some of the Southern California players she never faced in high school will soon become her college teammates and opponents.

"Oh, 100 percent, I wish that we had more of a state championship," Arroyo said. "I mean, the more competition, the better. And even if that meant switching seasons, I feel like NorCal and SoCal could work something out. And that would be so much fun."

Swann believes the Cougars would have more than held their own against Southern California's top teams, pointing to the success she and several Carondelet teammates experienced in club competition.

"I really would like our chances. Actually, I think we could put up a great fight. And I definitely think we have the capability of winning," Swann said. "We have a lot of talented people on our team."

Coach Cat Arroyo and the 2026 Cougar team on the pool deck. | Gayle Swann

Swann noted that she and six Carondelet teammates finished second in the top 18-and-under division at the Junior Olympics over the summer.

"And I think that honestly shows the depth and strength of our program, which I feel like also kind of proves how we'd be able to compete with the teams," Swann said.

A Legacy Bigger Than Championships

The 2026 season didn't end with another Northern California championship, but the Cougars' seniors leave behind something that could benefit the program for years to come.

Their commitment to one another has helped establish a standard for future generations of Carondelet water polo players.

For Cat Arroyo, watching that culture take shape has been among the most rewarding aspects of coaching this group.

"We've been really working the last three years on the culture of our program," Arroyo said. "If we're going to be successful, we have to be a team, you know, and we have to have each other's backs and all those things. It's snowballed from the years that we've really worked hard on it — the last three years — and to see it come to fruition is really cool."

Championships will always be part of Carondelet's story. But for this group of Cougars, the relationships they built in pursuit of those championships may ultimately be their greatest achievement.