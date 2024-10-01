Top 10 LA City Section high school football rankings (10/1/2024)
Not a lot of movement after Week 5. But Garfield is back in the mix.
Now, league play begins.
Here are the City Section Top 10 rankings as of October 1.
New rankings will be released each Monday.
TOP 10 CITY SECTION RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Narbonne (4-2)
Narbonne rolls King/Drew; vs. Banning; 1
2. San Pedro (5-1)
Pirates are on a big winning streak heading into league play; vs. Carson; 2
3. Banning (4-2)
Banning falls to Redondo Union, but has survived a challenging nonleague slate ahead of Marine League play; at Narbonne; 3
4. Palisades (4-1)
The Western League is for the taking. Pali looks good; at Fairfax; 4
5. Carson (3-3)
Colts are coming of a win over St. Pius to get back to .500 before league play; vs. San Pedro, 7:30 p.m.; 5
6. Birmingham (0-4)
The Patriots went toe to toe with Calabasas but fell 38-27. Despite being winless, they're still favored to win the West Valley League; vs. Chatsworth; 6
7. Gardena (5-0)
The Panthers beat Dominguez 33-27 to stay unbeaten; vs. Jurupa Hills; 7
8. Westchester (5-0)
Comets ride a 5-0 start into the Western League; vs. University; 8
9. Kennedy (4-2)
Each week, Kennedy looks more and more like a Division I title contender; at Canoga Park; 9
10. Garfield (4-2)
Since getting drummed by San Pedro two weeks ago, 28-7, the Bulldogs have bounce back with back-to-back wins over Huntington Park and Bell; at South East; Unranked
OUT: King/Drew
IN: Roosevelt
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- City Section preseason rankings, Aug. 18
- City Section rankings, Aug. 26
- City Section rankings, Sept. 3
- City Section rankings, Sept. 9
- City Section rankings, Sept. 23
- City Section rankings, Sept. 30
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: