Top 10 LA City Section high school football rankings (9/23/2024)
Narbonne provided the City Section's best football headline from Week 4.
The Gauchos handed Cathedral its first loss of the season Friday night with a 35-31 victory. Cathedral was previously 4-0 and is ranked in the SBLive's Top 25 CIF Southern Section rankings.
San Pedro dominated, again. Banning knocked off a Southern Section program, too, beating Palos Verdes 14-7. And Palisades continues to roll.
Here are the City Section Top 10 rankings as of Monday, September 23.
TOP 10 CITY SECTION RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Narbonne (3-2)
Gauchos shock Cathedral on the road; at King/Drew; 1
2. San Pedro (4-1)
Pirates thump Eagle Rock 49-6; vs. Dymally; 2
3. Banning (4-1)
Steve Perez is making a case to be the City Player of the Year for what he's doing on both sides of the ball. His interception sealed a 14-7 win over Palos Verdes; at Redondo Union; 3
4. Palisades (4-1)
Dolphins defeated Harvard-Westlake 30-13. QB Jack Thomas and RB Harrison Carter leading the way; BYE; 5
5. Carson (2-3)
The Colts fall to North Torrance 20; vs. St. Pius; 4
6. Birmingham (0-3)
The Patriot were on a bye week; at Calabasas; 6
7. Gardena (4-0)
The Panthers were on a bye; vs. Dominguez; 7
8. Westchester (5-0)
Comets pick up a quality win over Cleveland, 18-13. Landon Davis rushed for 75 yards and two TDs; BYE; 8
9. Kennedy (3-2)
Kennedy rolled Resed 54-0. Diego Montes threw four TDs and rushed for two more; 10
10. King/Drew (2-2)
Eagles top Marquez 27-21. QB Keenan Jackson threw for 207 yards ad three TDs. Two were to sophomore Damico Martin; vs. Narbonne; Unranked
OUT: Eagle Rock
IN: King/Drew
