Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Football Player of the Week?

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school football talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college participants, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top football performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of SoCal's Football Player of the Week honors.

To see a list of this past week's top performers, be sure to check out the latest edition of Stat Stuffers.

Here are the nominations based on performances in Week 6 (Oct. 1-3).

Congratulations to our last winner: Hayes Clourier of JSerra.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Ceasar Reyes, Garfield, Sr.

Reyes was on another planet Friday night, running for 374 yards and five touchdowns on 39 carries in a win over Bell.

Eiler King, San Juan Hills, Sr.

King threw for 473 yards and seven touchdowns in the Stallions' win over Los Alamitos.

Jered Smith, Verdugo Hills, Sr.

Smith accounted for seven touchdowns through the air, throwing for 417 yards in a win over Monroe.

Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax, Sr.

Casas ran for 367 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Westchester.

Trevor Scott, Long Beach Poly, So.

Scott made quite the sophomore debut, throwing for 289 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Lakewood.

Evan McCalister, Valencia, So.

McCalister threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 of 11 passes. He also ran for 40 yards and a touchcown in Valencia's win over Saugus.

Shawn Sanders, Paraclete, Sr.

Sanders did a little bit of everything in the win over St. Paul. He passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 188 yards and two scores and went 7-for-7 on PATs.

Amaree Maye, Bishop’s, So.

The sophomore passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, but his biggest completion was a two-point conversion that gave Bishop’s a 37-36 win over Coastal Academy.