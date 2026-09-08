Top 15 Southern Section High School Flag Football Rankings: JSerra Stays No. 1

As Week 5 begins, the Southern Section flag football picture is starting to take shape.

Several teams could still receive a boost as players complete the sit-out period, but the early championship contenders are becoming easier to identify.

JSerra is riding a 38-game winning streak dating to the start of last season’s undefeated championship run. Newport Harbor has been one of California’s most consistent programs since girls flag football became a sanctioned CIF sport. Despite graduating a strong senior class, the Sailors added several impact freshmen and have shown little drop-off.

Sierra Canyon is a first-year program, but the Trailblazers are led by several players with significant high school flag football experience. Makena Cook and Angelina “Happy” Dubois formed one of the Southern Section’s top quarterback-receiver combinations last season at Orange Lutheran, helping the Lancers reach the Division 1 championship game.

1. JSerra (10-0)

Eight of JSerra’s 10 victories have come against teams in this Top 15, including wins over No. 2 Newport Harbor and No. 5 Orange Lutheran during its run to the Chargers Girls Flag Invitational title.

2. Newport Harbor (10-1)

Newport Harbor huddles at the Chargers Girls Flag Invitational | Credit - Thee Voice Of

Newport Harbor remains near the top under coach Jason Guyser, whose program has shown remarkable consistency despite roster turnover. The Sailors’ only loss came against JSerra at the Chargers Invitational, while four of their 10 victories have come against teams in this Top 15.

3. Sierra Canyon (7-2)

Sierra Canyon after their first ever home game. | Credit - Thee Voice Of

Sierra Canyon opened its first season with a largely inexperienced roster, while two transfers received eligibility clearance shortly before the opener. The Trailblazers dropped early games to No. 9 Westlake and one of the San Diego Section’s top teams at the Chargers Invitational before rolling through league play. Sierra Canyon will get another major test this weekend at the MaxPreps Flag Football Showdown and could receive additional help from players completing the sit-out period.

4. Huntington Beach (7-2)

Huntington Beach’s two losses have come against Newport Harbor in the Chargers Invitational semifinals and Corona del Mar in Sunset League play. The latter result is another reminder of the depth of the Sunset League, where several teams are capable of beating ranked opponents.

5. Orange Lutheran (10-1)

Orange Lutheran has been one of the season’s biggest early surprises under new coach Dennis Hester. The Lancers retained much of their roster from last season, and their defense has been one of the team’s biggest strengths during a 10-1 start.

6. Dos Pueblos (10-2)

Dos Pueblos has emerged as one of the strongest teams in the Ventura-Oxnard area after making a deep Division 1 playoff run last season. Its only losses have come against JSerra and San Diego Section power Bonita Vista at the Chargers Invitational. Seniors Ruby Streatfield and Brooklyn Hendricks, both reigning NFL Flag champions, lead the offense and defense, respectively.

7. Edison (7-5)

Edison offense in motion at the Chargers Invitational | Credit - Thee Voice Of

Edison is the most difficult team to place in this week’s rankings. Four of the Chargers’ five losses have come against three teams in the Top 5, including two defeats against a league opponent. Edison also owns a win over Bonita Vista, which has defeated two teams ranked ahead of the Chargers.

8. Woodbridge (9-4)

DD Stone and company talk things over. | Credit - Thee Voice Of

Maybe the biggest surprise of the season is the success of this young Woodbridge team. Led by quarterback Delia “DD” Stone, the Warriors have pushed three Top 5 opponents in competitive losses and have handled most of the rest of their schedule. They've essentially run through the rest of their schedule, minus a loss to Mira Costa in a championship game at the Chargers Invitational.

9. Westlake (8-3)

Westlake huddles during a timeout at the Chargers Invitational. | Credit - Thee Voice Of

Two of Westlake’s three losses have come against Top 15 teams, with the other against one of the San Diego Section’s stronger programs. Returning quarterback Annabel O’Keefe and all-purpose standout Olivia Eloskary, an NFL Flag national champion, lead a senior-heavy roster coming off a run to the Division 2 championship game.

10. Palos Verdes (9-1)

Another surprise team in the rankings, I’ve seen Palos Verdes twice in person, and the Sea Kings impressed both times. Senior quarterback Ellie Correa gives the offense a big-play threat, while the roster is balanced on both sides of the ball. Palos Verdes has yet to face a Top 15 opponent, so tougher tests remain. Matchups against Redondo Union and potentially Sierra Canyon could provide a clearer measure of where the Sea Kings belong.

11. Western Christian (12-1)

Western Christian has built one of the best records in the section behind quarterback Maliyah Estrada and two-way standout Bailey Osborne. The Lancers own notable wins over Agoura, Beaumont, Linfield Christian and La Serna.

12. St. Joseph (10-0)

St. Joseph remains unbeaten behind quarterback Lexi Loya and playmakers Jaclynn Brennan and Luella Volkoff. Wins over Mira Costa, Redondo Union and Beckman give the Jesters one of the stronger résumés in the bottom half of the Top 15.

13. Beckman (12-2)

Top players: QB Marina Babayani, WR Hayden Freedman. Top wins: Mira Costa (x2), San Marcos, Bonita.

14. Redondo Union (8-4)

Top players: QB Blair Nolen, WR Marhea Rossow, Top wins: Downey, Beaumont, Etiwanda.

15. Downey (9-3)

Top players: QB Madeline Garcia, WR Carissa Rodriguez. Top wins: LB Millikan, Tesoro, Mira Costa

Others considered (In alphabetical order) : Agoura, Beaumont, Bonita, Camarillo, Corona Del Mar, La Serna, Linfield Christian, Long Beach Millikan, Redlands East Valley, Redondo, Sage Hill, San Marcos, Tesoro, Upland, Warren, Yorba Linda.