Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball rankings (1/19/2025)
The latest High School on SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 boys basketball rankings as of January 19.
A number of top teams competed in the Spalding Hoophall Classic this weekend, with No. 1 Roosevelt still looking to play Monday. Notre Dame fell to Columbus (FL), St. John Bosco was edged by Paul VI, and Sierra Canyon picked up an impressive win over Grayson (GA).
Inglewood rises after a win over Anaheim/Canyon, Long Beach Poly and Leuzinger enter the fold.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, JAN. 19
1. Eastvale Roosevelt (23-1)
Mustangs will take on Gonzaga (DC) on Monday at the Hoophall. Expect Brayden Burries to take a massive jump in recruiting rankings after MLK weekend.
2. Harvard-Westlake (20-1)
Wolverines beat Alemany and Crespi this past week. 2-0 in Mission League.
3. St. John Bosco (18-3)
Braves lose a close one in Springfield without Brandon McCoy, who wasn’t with the team on the trip.
4. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (15-2)
The Knights are hoping to get Lino Mark back in time for showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Friday.
5. La Mirada (18-4)
La Mirada looks to cruise through league play in the Gateway.
6. Redondo Union (20-2)
Big win over Mira Costa this week.
7. Santa Margarita (15-3)
The Eagles’ big win over JSerra looks better after JSerra knocked off Mater Dei, which stunned St. John Bosco.
8. Sierra Canyon (15-3)
The Trailblazers looked good in a win over Grayson (GA) at the Hoophall Classic. Bryce James played the best game of his career.
9. Heritage Christian (19-2)
The Warriors are staring down the barrel of a high seed in the Division 1 playoffs.
10. JSerra (17-4)
Can the Lions smoothen out the inconsistencies before the postseason? Big games left on the schedule that allow for that to happen.
11. Crespi (16-5)
Celts have been without Nevada commit Peyton White this past week, but was still able to defeat a good St. Francis team.
12. Mater Dei (15-5)
Hard to put a thumb on the Monarchs. Beat St. John Bosco then lost to JSerra.
13. Anaheim Canyon (17-6)
Brandon Benjamin becomes program’s all-time leading scorer, but Canyon dropped two games this past week to Crean Lutheran and Inglewood.
14. Windward (14-4)
Wildcats will play Millikan, Campbell Hall and Crossroads this coming week.
15. Inglewood (19-6)
Sentinels jump up the rankings after avenging an earlier-season loss to Canyon.
16. Mira Costa (19-2)
A league loss to Redondo Union drops MC.
17. St. Bernard (14-5)
Vikings are 6-0 in the very competitive Del Rey League.
18. Brentwood (18-2)
Eagles have been idle to fires. Back at it in Golden Coast League this coming week.
19. Damien (18-6)
Big game against Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday in the Baseline League.
20. Rancho Cucamonga (16-7)
Interesting to see Rancho Cucamonga left out of any Top 25 in SoCal. Aaron Glass, Mckel Shedrick, Chu Chu Osuji, Tyler Pitts. Big Baseline League game against Damien coming.
21. Rolling Hills Prep (17-6)
Nick Welch Jr. turning into one of the better big men in SoCal — only a sophomore.
22. Long Beach Poly (16-6)
Jackrabbits should win the Moore League with Jovani Ruff leading the way.
23. St. Pius (12-7)
Douglas Langford eyeing another Del Rey League title.
24. Oak Hills (17-4)
One of the biggest sleepers in the Southern Section. Unbeaten in the Mojave League.
25. Leuzinger (18-5)
Big Ocean League game against Inglewood Wednesday.
