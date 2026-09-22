Corona Centennial at De La Salle Headlines CIF's Top Games, Predictions for Week 5

Here is a look at the top games for Week 5, a quick preview of each one, and a predicted winner.

Corona Centennial (2-2) at De La Salle (4-0), Saturday

It doesn't get more prestigious than this.

Corona Centennial, a SoCal juggernaut, will travel north to take on De La Salle, which is arguably the most decorated high school football program of all-time, on Saturday afternoon. And to make the game even more epic, it's being played at Cal-Berkeley's Memorial Stadium at 2 p.m.

The last time the two teams faced off? In 2015 in the CIF State Open Division championship. De La Salle won its state record seventh state crown that December, 28-21, at Sacramento State.

De La Salle owns the all-time record 4-1, also winning in 2014 (63-42); 2012 (48-28); and in 2007 (37-31). Centennial's lone win came in 2008, 21-16. The 2007 and 2008 games were state finals.

Things have certainly changed since then ... so let's assess the two teams in 2026.

Corona Centennial's two losses are to nationally-ranked teams in Santa Margarita and Mater Dei. The Huskies are talented at the skill positions and battle tested. De La Salle was tested in its first game against Juniper Serra, winning 35-25. But since then they've won games 42-3, 54-10 and 55-9, respectively.

The Huskies are highlighted by QB Jaden Jefferson and WR Quentin Hale. De La Salle has a workhorse in RB Duece Jones-Drew.

The pick: Centennial

Pacifica/Oxnard (4-0) at Sierra Canyon (4-0)

Pacifica is on a monster run. The Tritons haven't lost a regular-season game since October in 2024. The program has just two losses since, both in CIF State finals.

Pacifica coach Mike Moon will have his players ready, especially off of a bye week, to play what could be the program's biggest step-up game in recent memory. Sierra Canyon is a juggernaut competing for a D1 title that's already beaten two Trinity League teams this fall.

If Pacifica can compete with the Trailblazers, it would be an impressive feat that proves the Tritons are likely a D2 title contender. If Pacifica finds a way to beat the Traiblazers, there will be a parade in Oxnard.

The pick: Sierra Canyon

Long Beach Poly (1-4) at Rancho Cucamonga (2-3)

Something has got to give.

Long Beach Poly is on a four-game losing streak while Rancho Cucamonga has lost three straight.

Here's the difference: Rancho's losses are to Oak Hills, Chaparral and Corona Centennial. Not all losses are created equal. The Cougars have played a much more difficult schedule compared to the Jackrabbits, who've lost to Carson and Inglewood the last two weeks.

Rancho Cucamonga is at home this week. Give me the Cougars ...

The pick: Rancho Cucamonga