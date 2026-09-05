Valor Christian vs. Mater Dei Live Stream: How to Watch High School Football Showdown

One of Friday night's most intriguing interstate high school football matchups takes place in Southern California when Colorado power Valor Christian travels to face Mater Dei.

Both teams enter the game 2-0.

Mater Dei has opened its season with victories over American Fork of Utah and Orem, while Valor Christian has defeated Kinkaid of Texas and Faith Lutheran of Nevada.

The matchup gives Valor Christian an opportunity to measure itself against one of the country's most recognizable high school football programs while Mater Dei continues an early-season schedule loaded with out-of-state opponents.

How to Watch Valor Christian vs. Mater Dei

What: Valor Christian Eagles at Mater Dei Monarchs

When: Friday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m. PT

Where: Santa Ana Bowl, Santa Ana, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Valor Christian vs. Mater Dei on the NFHS Network

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Mater Dei Brings 2-0 Record Into Home Matchup

Mater Dei enters Friday looking for its third consecutive victory after surviving its toughest game of the young season last weekend.

The Monarchs defeated Orem, 32-26, after opening with a 31-11 victory over American Fork.

That puts Mater Dei at 2-0 heading into another interstate matchup before the Monarchs face California power Corona Centennial next week.

The early schedule is nothing new for a Mater Dei program that routinely tests itself against prominent opponents from throughout California and around the country.

Friday's game provides another significant challenge.

Valor Christian has already scored 84 points through its first two games and comes to California with an opportunity to earn one of the biggest wins of the young season.

Valor Christian Heads West After Fast Start

Valor Christian has been impressive through two games.

The Eagles opened with a 38-22 victory over Kinkaid before rolling past Faith Lutheran, 46-9, last Friday.

Now the level of difficulty increases considerably.

Valor Christian must travel from Colorado to Southern California to face a Mater Dei program that remains one of the country's biggest high school football brands.

The Eagles will get another major Colorado test later this month against Cherry Creek, but Friday represents their most prominent interstate opportunity of the regular season.

With both teams unbeaten and Mater Dei defending its home turf against one of Colorado's perennial powers, the matchup should draw interest well beyond the two states.

High School On SI will provide high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across the country.