Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Girls Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 19-24)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for girls athlete of the week for action between Monday, October 19 through Saturday, October 24.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 1 The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Addison Davis, Oaks Christian, Flag

Davis intercepted three passes to help lead her team to a 45-12 win over Portola in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs.

Daniela Ardaiz, San Pedro, Flag

Ardaiz threw four touchdown passes and returned an interception for a score in San Pedro’s 47-27 win over King/Drew on Monday, finishing with two interceptions on defense.

Yasmin Alfadhiel, Garden Grove, Flag

Alfadhiel recorded five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, 13 flag pulls and three touchdown receptions to lead Garden Grove to a pair of CIF-SS playoff wins.

Isabella Garcia Padilla, West Covina, Flag

Garcia Padilla led her team to the CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinals with two strong performances at quarterback. The sophomore threw for 172 yards and four touchdowns and added a 13-yard rushing score in a 40-7 first-round win over JW North. She followed with 233 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 19-12 second-round victory over Moreno Valley.

Isabel Gladden, Sage Creek, Cross country

The junior placed fourth in the Mt. SAC Invitational Division 3-4-5 Team Sweepstakes, clocking 17:50.9 to lead the Bobcats to the championship.

Isabella Ruiz, Ontario, Cross country

Ruiz captured the Division 1/2 girls sweepstakes title at the prestigious Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational in Walnut, winning on the course’s rain route in 16 minutes, 22.6 seconds.

Aliyah Adams, Rio Mesa, Volleyball

Adams helped Rio Mesa make program history with two wins in the CIF-SS Division 8 playoffs, leading the Spartans to their first quarterfinal appearance. The 5-foot-10 middle hitter recorded eight kills and two blocks in a first-round win over Orange Vista and 16 kills and two blocks in a second-round win over Jurupa Valley.

Shamiah Gibson, Compton, Flag

Gibson threw seven touchdown passes to lead Compton to two wins in the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs. The junior tossed two touchdown passes in a 12-0 first-round victory over Los Altos before throwing five more in a 38-13 second-round win over Patriot.