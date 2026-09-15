Vote: Who Was the Southern California High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 10-12)

Southern California high school football produced another collection of big individual performances from Sept. 10-12, with quarterbacks, running backs and one remarkable two-way standout leading the way.

Compton's Edward Rivera accounted for five TDs in three different ways, scoring twice on the ground, twice on receptions and once on an interception return. St. John Bosco quarterback Koa Malau'ulu threw five TD passes, while Redondo Union's Rocky Martinez and Valencia's Nico Funez each surpassed 200 rushing yards.

High School On SI has selected nine candidates for Southern California High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner Justin Clinton of Bishop Amat.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Rocky Martinez, RB, Redondo Union

Martinez has been on an absolute tear in recent weeks, rolling up 524 yards rushing over the last two games. Last week, Martinez piled up 218 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Huntington Beach to maintain his status as one of the state's leading rushers.

Brett Burnor, QB, MIssion Viejo

In his first season as Mission Viejo's starting quarterback, Burnor is already showing promising signs of what the future holds. The sophomore accounted for four touchdowns, one of them on the ground, in the Diablos' blowout win over San Diego-area power Lincoln.

Chris Fields, QB, Carson

The Colts are having a resurgence as being one of Southern California's top teams. They scored a huge win for the City Section by knocking off traditional power Long Beach Poly last week. Fields was unstoppable on the ground, carrying the ball a whopping 26 times for 153 yards and a score.

Moyo Odebunmi, RB, Cleveland

The Cavaliers are emerging as one of the City Section's top teams as evidenced by their 4-0 start. The senior carried 11 times for 180 yards, returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown and amassed 270 all-purpose yards in a smashing 58-6 win over Franklin.

Koa Malau'ulu, QB, St. John Bosco

The Braves have quietly (by St. John Bosco standards) posted three straight wins since the opening week loss against Bishop Gorman. Malau'ulu has been on fire in the process and was again in last week's win over Kahuku of Hawaii. The underclassman threw for five touchdowns to bring his season total to 11.

St. John Bosco QB Koa Malau'ulu continues to put up huge numbers | Jules Karney

Nico Funez, RB, Valencia

The Vikings evened their record at 2-2 last week with a big win over win over Paraclete in a shootout. The senior rolled up 222 yards rushing and four touchdowns to help his team post a 49-40 victory.

Charles Davis, TE, Westlake

It's rare that tight ends get some love these in pages, but Davis made sure it happened after he hauled in five passes for 41 yards and twou touchdowns as Warriors improved to 4-0 with a strong win over Laguna Beach last week.

Jeremy Mellalieu, QB, Chaminade

The Eagles are quietly putting together a strong start as evidenced by their 4-0 record. Mellalieu had a strong of 354 yards and four touchdowns on 28 of 39 passing in the 42-24 win over Beaumont last week. He's now got 10 touchdown passes this season.

Edward Rivera, RB, Compton

Don't look now, but the Tarbabes are off to a 4-0 start following last week's 63-0 win over Gardena. Rivera has been a huge reason for the success and was at it again in last week's rout by running for two scores, catching two passes for TDs, and adding an interception for a TD, too.