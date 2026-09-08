Vote: Who Was the Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)
Week 3 of the Kentucky high school football season produced another group of standout performances across the Commonwealth, including several big games from quarterbacks and running backs.
Here are this week’s High School On SI Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week nominees. Read about each candidate below, then cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Corinthian Barnes of Madison Central.
Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.
Jackson Burke, QB, Christian Academy-Louisville
Burke completed 17-of-20 passes for 288 yards and six TDs without an interception in Christian Academy-Louisville’s win over Lexington Christian.
Jhet Raleigh, QB, Boyle County
Raleigh completed 7-of-13 passes for 191 yards and three TDs and rushed eight times for 139 yards and another score in Boyle County’s win over Lexington Catholic.
Carson Herbst, QB, Madison Central
Herbst completed both of his passes, including one for a TD, and rushed eight times for 215 yards and four TDs in Madison Central’s win over Madison Southern.
Deion Davidson, RB, Kentucky Country Day
Davidson rushed seven times for 222 yards and two TDs in Kentucky Country Day’s win over Spencer County.
Isaac James, RB, Paducah-Tilghman
James rushed for 202 yards and a TD in Paducah Tilghman’s win over Mayfield.
Cohen Finley, LB, Pulaski County
Finley recorded 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a pass breakup in Pulaski County’s win over North Hardin.
Joe Oswald, EDGE, Newport Central Catholic
Oswald recorded six tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in Newport Central Catholic’s win over Boone County.
Jasper Davis, QB, Greenup County
Davis completed 10-of-13 passes for 308 yards and four TDs against Portsmouth (Ohio). He also rushed four times for 51 yards and a TD and added a two-point conversion.
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Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.