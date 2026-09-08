Vote: Who Was the Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

Week 3 of the Kentucky high school football season produced another group of standout performances across the Commonwealth, including several big games from quarterbacks and running backs.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week nominees. Read about each candidate below, then cast your vote.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Corinthian Barnes of Madison Central.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Burke completed 17-of-20 passes for 288 yards and six TDs without an interception in Christian Academy-Louisville’s win over Lexington Christian.

Jhet Raleigh, QB, Boyle County

Raleigh completed 7-of-13 passes for 191 yards and three TDs and rushed eight times for 139 yards and another score in Boyle County’s win over Lexington Catholic.

Carson Herbst, QB, Madison Central

Herbst completed both of his passes, including one for a TD, and rushed eight times for 215 yards and four TDs in Madison Central’s win over Madison Southern.

Deion Davidson, RB, Kentucky Country Day

Davidson rushed seven times for 222 yards and two TDs in Kentucky Country Day’s win over Spencer County.

James rushed for 202 yards and a TD in Paducah Tilghman’s win over Mayfield.

Cohen Finley, LB, Pulaski County

Finley recorded 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a pass breakup in Pulaski County’s win over North Hardin.

Joe Oswald, EDGE, Newport Central Catholic

Oswald recorded six tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in Newport Central Catholic’s win over Boone County.

Jasper Davis, QB, Greenup County

Davis completed 10-of-13 passes for 308 yards and four TDs against Portsmouth (Ohio). He also rushed four times for 51 yards and a TD and added a two-point conversion.