Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

Hawaii high school football produced some huge individual performances last week, from Waianae quarterback JJ Kaio throwing five touchdown passes to Kalaheo running back Marques Mellor rushing for 255 yards and three scores.

Kaimuki's Tieler Sufon needed only three carries to score three touchdowns, while Mililani quarterback Hunter Fujikawa made the most of eight attempts with 172 yards and two scores. Now it's time for readers to choose the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week for Aug. 24-29.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Hunter Fujikawa of Mililani.

Read about all of this week's nominees below, then cast your vote for the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Aug. 30. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Alakai Aweau, WR, Kaiser

Aweau caught nine passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns — all in the second half — as Kaiser pulled away for a 47-7 win over McKinley.

Cason Brooke, WR, 'Aiea

Brooke caught six passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns in 'Aiea's 34-28 win over Nanakuli. His 77-yard touchdown late in the third quarter proved crucial in the six-point victory.

Bless Cabrera-Hopkins, WR, Mililani

Cabrera-Hopkins caught three passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in Mililani's 50-0 victory over McClymonds (CA).

Jeremiah Clark, WR, Waialua

Clark caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, scoring from 54 and 41 yards in Waialua's 26-14 loss to Kaimuki.

Chrys Coelho, RB, Honoka'a

Coelho rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in Honoka'a's 66-14 victory over Kealakehe.

Beckham Collman, K, Kapolei

Collman kicked two field goals and accounted for six of Kapolei's eight points in an 8-0 victory over Kamehameha Kapalama.

Hunter Fujikawa, QB, Mililani

Fujikawa completed 7 of 8 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in Mililani's 50-0 victory over McClymonds (CA).

JJ Kaio, QB, Waianae

Kaio completed 8 of 13 passes for 214 yards and five touchdowns in Waianae's 47-0 victory over Roosevelt.

Keonakoa Malaia, WR, Waianae

Malaia turned two receptions into 115 yards and two touchdowns in Waianae's 47-0 victory over Roosevelt.

Marques Mellor, RB, Kalaheo

Mellor rushed for 255 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries in Kalaheo's 48-7 victory over Kalani.

Maxumus Quon-Kaleiopu, RB, Waianae

Quon-Kaleiopu rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in Waianae's 47-0 victory over Roosevelt.

Tieler Sufon, RB, Kaimuki

Sufon carried the ball just three times and scored on all three attempts, producing touchdown runs of 30, 9 and 83 yards in Kaimuki's 26-14 victory over Waialua. He finished with 122 rushing yards on three carries.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.