Cherry Creek at Valor Christian Live Updates: Colorado High School Football

One of the most highly anticipated games in Colorado high school football is finally taking place Friday night.

Undefeated Cherry Creek brings in its 30-game winning streak into Highlands Ranch as the Bruins get set to take on Valor Christian.

The Bruins (3-0) are ranked No. 1 in this week’s High School On SI Colorado Top 25, but had to survive a huge scare last week to remain perfect. Valor Christian (2-1) is ranked No. 3 and has had two weeks to prepare for Cherry Creek.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Highlands Ranch.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

CHERRY CREEK 0, VALOR CHRISTIAN 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from the campus of Valor Christian in Highlands Ranch, the Eagles welcome in Cherry Creek, winners in each of its last 30 ballgames, in one of the top games in the state this season.

ABOUT CHERRY CREEK

Last week, the Bruins were on the ropes at the Stutler Bowl against Legend, but pulled off a 34-28 overtime win on a touchdown pass to Yorel Autry.

Another Bruin receiver, Alijah Landrum-Hamilton, caught three TD passes for the second straight game. A main storyline will be the health of starting quarterback Bentley Unruh, who left the Legend game with an injury. Backup Tristan Robinson threw the walk-off TD pass in overtime to Autry.

ABOUT VALOR CHRISTIAN

The Eagles haven’t played in two weeks, since dropping a game on the road to Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei.

Cherry Creek will also be the first in-state team Valor has played this season. Earlier, the Eagles recorded wins against Houston (Texas) Kinkaid and Faith Lutheran, based in Las Vegas, Nev.

One key to Valor pulling off a win will be the play of quarterback Titus Huard. The junior has thrown for 784 yards and seven TDs so far in the season.