Legend at Cherry Creek Live Updates: Colorado High School Football

One of the biggest games in Colorado high school football this week will be on Thursday night.

Two-time defending Class 5A state champion Cherry Creek attempts to extend its current win streak to 30 straight games as the Bruins are at home to take on Legend.

Cherry Creek comes in at No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Colorado Top 25 rankings, and it continues a stretch of challenging games for the Bruins.

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Last week, they defeated Ralston Valley in a rematch of last year’s 5A title game; then Thursday, they face Legend, ranked No. 5. Next week, Cherry Creek faces a Top 5 team in Valor Christian.

The last time the Bruins faced the Titans was in the 2024 5A championship game, as Cherry Creek pulled off a 13-10 win against Legend.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Greenwood Village.

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LEGEND 0, CHERRY CREEK 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from the Stutler Bowl in Greenwood Village, Cherry Creek goes for its 30th consecutive win as the Bruins welcome in Legend.

ABOUT LEGEND

The Titans began their season with a narrow 28-24 loss to Grandview before bouncing back last week, downing Chaparral, 44-14.

In last week’s game, senior running back Jayden Scaife rushed for three touchdowns while junior quarterback Kellen Mauck threw for a couple of scores.

ABOUT CHERRY CREEK

The Bruins have fended off two challengers determined to upend the defending champions.

In their season opener on Aug. 20, they trailed in the second half before rallying to defeat Chatfield, 28-15. Following a week off, the Bruins returned home and rolled past Ralston Valley, 38-7, in a rematch of last season’s 5A championship game.

Quarterback Bentley Unruh passed for 107 yards and three TDs as the Bruins extended their win streak to 29 straight.