Cherry Creek, Legend Stars Trade Heroics in Wild First Half of Colorado Showdown
A Colorado high school football caught three touchdown passes for the second straight week Thursday night — and did it before halftime.
Yet he may not have even been the most impressive player on the field.
Cherry Creek receiver Alijah Landrum-Hamilton caught three touchdown passes in the first half against Legend, giving the University of Wyoming commit his second consecutive three-touchdown game.
But Freddie Burke, who plays wide receiver and defensive back and also handles the Titans' kicking duties, was responsible for all 21 of Legend's first-half points as the Titans battled two-time defending Class 5A state champion Cherry Creek to a 21-21 halftime tie at Stutler Bowl in Greenwood Village.
Legend at Cherry Creek Live Updates: Colorado High School Football
Cherry Creek entered the game attempting to extend its winning streak to 30 games. That streak includes a victory over Legend in the 2024 Class 5A state championship game.
Landrum-Hamilton Scores Three First-Half Touchdowns
Landrum-Hamilton got started on Cherry Creek's opening possession.
After Legend took a 3-0 lead, Landrum-Hamilton hauled in a long touchdown pass to put the Bruins in front, 7-3.
Legend regained the lead at 10-7, but Landrum-Hamilton answered with his second touchdown reception to give Cherry Creek a 14-10 advantage.
Then, after Cherry Creek defender Niko Maniatis recorded a third-down sack that forced Legend to punt near midfield, Landrum-Hamilton found the end zone again on the ensuing possession.
Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Landrum-Hamilton had his third touchdown reception of the night and Cherry Creek had built a 21-10 lead.
Freddie Burke Accounts for All 21 Legend Points
Burke wasn't about to let the Bruins pull away.
He kicked a 48-yard field goal near the midway point of the second quarter to cut Cherry Creek's lead to 21-13.
Then Burke made his presence felt on defense.
After Cherry Creek took over at its own 20 following a punt into the end zone, Burke intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown with 2:34 remaining in the half, pulling Legend within 21-19.
The Titans went for the tying two-point conversion and again put the ball in Burke's hands. He took the snap in the Wildcat formation and ran into the end zone to make it 21-21.
Burke had also accounted for Legend's first 10 points.
He kicked a field goal on the Titans' opening possession before responding to Landrum-Hamilton's first touchdown by catching a long scoring pass from quarterback Kellen Mauck, a transfer from Cherry Creek, to give Legend a 10-7 lead.
By halftime, Burke had scored in nearly every way imaginable — two field goals, a touchdown reception, an interception return for a touchdown and a two-point conversion — while Landrum-Hamilton had three touchdown catches of his own.
And after 24 minutes, neither team had managed to separate itself from the other.
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Buck Ringgold is a veteran high school sportswriter with extensive experience covering sports in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. He is a longtime contributor to High School On SI.