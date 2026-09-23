Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 23, 2026)

It’s been a frantic last couple of weeks for arguably the best team in Colorado high school football, to say the least.

Two weeks ago, Cherry Creek needed overtime to get past Legend. A week ago, the Bruins needed a fourth-quarter rally to stun Valor Christian in a highly anticipated matchup of two premier Class 5A title contenders.

But while the Bruins have found a way to get things done on the field, an off-the-field development stunted their momentum. On Monday, they were forced to forfeit their season-opening win against Chatfield due to the use of an ineligible player.

Instead of currently owning a 31-game winning streak, the Bruins have officially won just three straight games now. And though Cherry Creek won’t go undefeated again this season, it doesn’t take away what the Bruins have been able to do between the lines of play, and they are still a heavy favorite to win their third straight 5A crown.

As a result, until it drops a game on the field, Cherry Creek remains No. 1 in the High School On SI Colorado Top 25.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4

1. Cherry Creek (3-1)

Previous rank: 1

Maybe the unsung hero of the Bruins’ 16-15 come-from-behind win at Valor Christian was Jack George, a junior tight end. George made the onside kick recovery in the final minutes that set up the game-winning field goal from Jolon Quintana with nine seconds remaining.

Up Next: at Cherokee Trail on Thursday, Sept. 24

2. Palmer Ridge (4-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Bears definitely kept Air Academy grounded last week, holding the Kadets to 43 total yards in a 28-0 win.

Up Next: vs. Pueblo West on Friday, Sept. 25

3. Ralston Valley (3-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Mustangs had to rally from a halftime deficit to get past Fairview, 39-23. Once again, tailback Sawyer Blomquist had a stellar outing, rushing for 176 yards on 33 carries and finding the end zone four times.

Up Next: at Rock Canyon on Thursday, Sept. 24

4. Broomfield (4-0)

Previous rank: 5

After a 50-0 shutout of Denver East, the Eagles have allowed a grand total of 25 points over their last three games.

Up Next: at Denver South on Thursday, Sept. 24

5. Valor Christian (2-2)

Previous rank: 3

Had the Eagles hung on to defeat Cherry Creek, the star of the game would perhaps have been Luke Brust, a senior placekicker, who kicked three field goals - all more than 50 yards apiece, including a long of 56 yards.

Up Next: at Castle View on Friday, Sept. 25

6. Mountain Vista (3-1)

Previous rank: 6

Just another day at the office for quarterback Marquise Reese, who threw for 503 yards and four TDs in the Golden Eagles’ 49-21 win against ThunderRidge. Reese, a Colorado State commit, has already thrown for 1,446 yards through four games.

Up Next: at Riverdale Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 24

7. Montrose (3-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Red Hawks were off last week, but they’re back on the field in a few days.

Up Next: at Rampart on Saturday, Sept. 26

8. Limon (4-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Badgers posted a 54-7 road win at Byers. They’re back on the road this week, and back traversing Interstate 70 westward, this time to Bennett.

Up Next: at Bennett on Friday, Sept. 25

9. Legend (2-2)

Previous rank: 10

Nice bounce-back for the Titans, who rebounded from their overtime loss to Cherry Creek with a 41-18 win against Regis Jesuit. Jayden Scaife rushed for 154 yards and two TDs on 27 carries.

Up Next: vs. Arapahoe on Friday, Sept. 25

10. Monarch (3-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Coyotes took care of business against Contaurus, prevailing 49-9. And another solid outing from senior tailback Malakhi Payne, who rushed for 204 yards on 20 carries with four TDs.

Up Next: vs. Westminster on Friday, Sept. 25

11. Columbine (3-1)

Previous rank: 11

The Rebels racked up 473 yards on the ground in their 51-9 win against Rock Canyon. They’re getting set to take on a traditional foe this week.

Up Next: at Chatfield on Friday, Sept. 25

12. Ponderosa (4-0)

Previous rank: 12

Another win for the Mustangs, the latest 56-13 against Vista PEAK Prep. Quarterback Colter Espinoza was nearly perfect, completing 13-of-14 passes for 255 yards and two TDs, while Cobee Chyzy added 104 yards rushing on 14 carries with three scores.

Up Next: at Horizon on Friday, Sept. 25

13. Grandview (4-0)

Previous rank: 14

The Wolves turned in a workmanlike effort at Arapahoe, winning 26-0. They set their sights now on another undefeated squad in Northfield.

Up Next: vs. Northfield on Friday, Sept. 25

14. Mesa Ridge (4-1)

Previous rank: 15

Quarterback Koa Dietrich accounted for 232 yards of total offense and five TDs in the Grizzlies’ 42-6 win against Coronado.

Up Next: at Widefield on Saturday, Sept. 26

15. Elizabeth (4-0)

Previous rank: 16

The Cardinals posted a shutout against Resurrection Christian, winning 17-0. They now take on Forge Christian, which had been undefeated before falling to Eaton last week.

Up Next: vs. Forge Christian on Friday, Sept. 25

16. Holy Family (3-1)

Previous rank: 17

For the second time in three games, the Tigers hit 60-plus points, scoring 69 in a 69-35 win at Silver Creek.

Up Next: vs. Mead on Friday, Sept. 25

17. Fort Collins (4-0)

Previous rank: 19

Another strong outing from quarterback Jace Garcia in the Lambkins’ latest win, 56-9 against Erie. He threw for 444 yards and five TDs on 26-of-33 passing.

Up Next: vs. Legacy on Friday, Sept. 25

18. Mead (3-1)

Previous rank: 20

The Mavericks got defensive last week, squeaking out a 14-7 win against Severance. They’ll need a similar performance attempting to slow down Holy Family’s high-octane offense.

Up Next: at Holy Family on Friday, Sept. 25

19. Eaglecrest (4-0)

Previous rank: 22

Quarterback Will Brinkman completed 24-of-42 passes for 351 yards and two TDs as the Raptors held off Cherokee Trail, 29-27, in a fantastic ballgame.

Up Next: at Mullen on Friday, Sept. 25

20. Platte Valley (4-0)

Previous rank: 21

The Broncos remained undefeated with a 27-14 win against Yuma. Jason Harrison, a senior, was a do-it-all in the victory, catching six passes for 85 yards and a TD, recording a team-high 11 tackles with three tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup.

Up Next: at Wiggins on Thursday, Sept. 24

21. Forge Christian (3-1)

Previous rank: 13

The Fury attempt to shake off a tough night, falling 51-14 to Eaton. But it won’t get any easier, having to now take on undefeated Elizabeth.

Up Next: at Elizabeth on Friday, Sept. 25

22. Douglas County (4-0)

Previous rank: 25

The Huskies held off Horizon, 41-35, to remain undefeated on the strength of another sterling performance from Asher Schembri, who can play both quarterback and running back. He passed for 215 yards and two TDs and rushed for 182 yards and three scores.

Up Next: at Highlands Ranch on Friday, Sept. 25

23. Bear Creek (4-0)

Previous rank: NR

Entering the rankings this week are the Bears, who have averaged more than 40 points in their four wins, although they were held to their lowest point total, scoring 37 last week in a 37-21 win against Westminster.

Up Next: vs. Mountain Range on Thursday, Sept. 24

24. Grand Junction (4-0)

Previous rank: NR

Likewise, the Tigers are in the rankings riding a parsimonious defense, allowing a total of 31 points, though they gave up a season-high 10 last week while downing Frederick, 28-10. They play another 4-0 team, Loveland, on Thursday.

Up Next: vs. Loveland on Thursday, Sept. 24

25. Cherokee Trail (3-1)

Previous rank: 23

The Cougars can’t dwell too much on last week’s tough 29-27 loss to Eaglecrest. They have to turn right around Thursday and face Cherry Creek, a team riding a gamut of emotions.

Up Next: vs. Cherry Creek on Thursday, Sept. 24