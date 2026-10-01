Mountain Vista vs. Ralston Valley Live Stream: How to Watch Colorado Top 10 Showdown

Two of Colorado's top six high school football teams collide Thursday night when Mountain Vista travels to Arvada to face Ralston Valley.

Ralston Valley enters 4-1 and ranked No. 3 in the latest High School On SI Colorado Top 25 State Rankings.

Mountain Vista is also 4-1 and ranked No. 6.

Both teams have championship aspirations, and Thursday's matchup gives each an opportunity to add a significant victory as the regular season moves into October.

Ralston Valley is coming off a dominant 42-7 victory over Rock Canyon. Mountain Vista has scored at least 40 points in four consecutive games, including last week's 42-13 victory over Riverdale Ridge.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT in Arvada, and the game is available to stream through the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Mountain Vista vs. Ralston Valley

What: No. 6 Mountain Vista Golden Eagles at No. 3 Ralston Valley Mustangs

When: Thursday, Oct. 1

Time: 7 p.m. MT

Where: Arvada, Colorado

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Mountain Vista vs. Ralston Valley on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Ralston Valley Rolling After Early Loss

Ralston Valley's only defeat came against No. 1 Cherry Creek.

Since then, the Mustangs have put themselves right back among Colorado's leading championship contenders.

Last week's 42-7 victory over Rock Canyon provided another example.

Quarterback Logan Gabler completed 21 of 25 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown as Ralston Valley improved to 4-1.

That performance helped the Mustangs maintain the No. 3 position in this week's High School On SI Colorado rankings.

Thursday brings a considerably greater challenge.

Mountain Vista has been one of Colorado's most explosive teams over the past month and arrives with an offense that has repeatedly broken the 40-point barrier.

Mountain Vista Offense Keeps Producing

The Golden Eagles enter Thursday having scored at least 40 points in four consecutive games.

Their latest performance was a 42-13 victory over Riverdale Ridge.

Quarterback Marquise Reese has been a major reason for Mountain Vista's success, but the Golden Eagles demonstrated last week that they're more than an offensive team.

Mountain Vista forced five turnovers against Riverdale Ridge, recovering four fumbles while holding the Ravens to 213 total yards.

That combination of offensive production and opportunistic defense has helped the Golden Eagles climb to No. 6 in Colorado.

Now comes their opportunity to move higher.

Top Six Teams Meet in Arvada

There aren't many better measuring-stick games on Thursday's Colorado high school football schedule.

And both have legitimate postseason ambitions.

A Ralston Valley victory would give the Mustangs another quality result as they continue chasing No. 1 Cherry Creek.

A Mountain Vista victory on the road would almost certainly strengthen the Golden Eagles' position among Colorado's elite.

It also creates an intriguing quarterback matchup between Gabler and Reese.

High School On SI will provide Colorado high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.

WATCH LIVE: Mountain Vista vs. Ralston Valley on the NFHS Network