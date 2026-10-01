Mountain Vista vs. Ralston Valley Live Stream: How to Watch Colorado Top 10 Showdown
Two of Colorado's top six high school football teams collide Thursday night when Mountain Vista travels to Arvada to face Ralston Valley.
Ralston Valley enters 4-1 and ranked No. 3 in the latest High School On SI Colorado Top 25 State Rankings.
Mountain Vista is also 4-1 and ranked No. 6.
Both teams have championship aspirations, and Thursday's matchup gives each an opportunity to add a significant victory as the regular season moves into October.
Ralston Valley is coming off a dominant 42-7 victory over Rock Canyon. Mountain Vista has scored at least 40 points in four consecutive games, including last week's 42-13 victory over Riverdale Ridge.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT in Arvada, and the game is available to stream through the NFHS Network.
How to Watch Mountain Vista vs. Ralston Valley
What: No. 6 Mountain Vista Golden Eagles at No. 3 Ralston Valley Mustangs
When: Thursday, Oct. 1
Time: 7 p.m. MT
Where: Arvada, Colorado
Live stream: NFHS Network
WATCH LIVE: Mountain Vista vs. Ralston Valley on the NFHS Network
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.
Ralston Valley Rolling After Early Loss
Ralston Valley's only defeat came against No. 1 Cherry Creek.
Since then, the Mustangs have put themselves right back among Colorado's leading championship contenders.
Last week's 42-7 victory over Rock Canyon provided another example.
Quarterback Logan Gabler completed 21 of 25 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown as Ralston Valley improved to 4-1.
That performance helped the Mustangs maintain the No. 3 position in this week's High School On SI Colorado rankings.
Thursday brings a considerably greater challenge.
Mountain Vista has been one of Colorado's most explosive teams over the past month and arrives with an offense that has repeatedly broken the 40-point barrier.
Mountain Vista Offense Keeps Producing
The Golden Eagles enter Thursday having scored at least 40 points in four consecutive games.
Their latest performance was a 42-13 victory over Riverdale Ridge.
Quarterback Marquise Reese has been a major reason for Mountain Vista's success, but the Golden Eagles demonstrated last week that they're more than an offensive team.
Mountain Vista forced five turnovers against Riverdale Ridge, recovering four fumbles while holding the Ravens to 213 total yards.
That combination of offensive production and opportunistic defense has helped the Golden Eagles climb to No. 6 in Colorado.
Now comes their opportunity to move higher.
Top Six Teams Meet in Arvada
There aren't many better measuring-stick games on Thursday's Colorado high school football schedule.
And both have legitimate postseason ambitions.
A Ralston Valley victory would give the Mustangs another quality result as they continue chasing No. 1 Cherry Creek.
A Mountain Vista victory on the road would almost certainly strengthen the Golden Eagles' position among Colorado's elite.
It also creates an intriguing quarterback matchup between Gabler and Reese.
High School On SI will provide Colorado high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.
WATCH LIVE: Mountain Vista vs. Ralston Valley on the NFHS Network
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.