Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 30, 2026)

There wasn’t a major shakeup in Colorado high school football this week.

All of the top 10 teams from last week’s High School On SI Colorado rankings posted wins.

But there could be some heavy movement after this week, as four of this week’s top seven teams are involved in a pair of showdown games.

Undefeated and No. 2 ranked Palmer Ridge travels to face No. 7 Montrose on Friday, while on Thursday, No. 3 Ralston Valley plays host to Mountain Vista, ranked No. 6.

Plus, there’s another Top 10 matchup in store Friday as No. 10 Legend travels to face No. 5 Valor Christian.

So, next week’s rankings could possibly be all over the place. But for now, here are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5

1. Cherry Creek (4-1)

Previous rank: 1

After a trying last couple of weeks both on and off the field, the Bruins came out firing on all cylinders against Cherokee Trail, ringing up a 31-0 lead by halftime en route to a 37-21 win. They’re now getting to return home for the first time in several weeks.

Up Next: vs. Arapahoe on Friday, Oct. 2

2. Palmer Ridge (5-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Bears also had a relatively easy time of things last week, rolling past Pueblo West, 42-7. It may not be a breeze on Friday, though, taking on Montrose in a matchup of Top 10 ranked squads.

Up Next: at Montrose on Friday, Oct. 2

3. Ralston Valley (4-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Mustangs rolled to a 42-7 win against Rock Canyon as quarterback Logan Gabler completed 21-of-25 passes for 273 yards and a score. He may need similar numbers when going up against Mountain Vista and its dazzling signal-caller, Marquise Reese.

Up Next: vs. Mountain Vista on Thursday, Oct. 1

4. Broomfield (5-0)

Previous rank: 4

Receivers Jake Taylor and Gavin Montoya combined to catch nine passes for 197 yards and three scores as the Eagles remained unbeaten following a 30-7 win against Denver South.

Up Next: vs. Fruita Monument on Friday, Oct. 2

5. Valor Christian (3-2)

Previous rank: 5

The Eagles rebounded from their bitter defeat to Cherry Creek with a resounding 49-0 win against Castle View. They now face off against another team still dwelling on a recent loss to Cherry Creek.

Up Next: vs. Legend on Friday, Oct. 2

6. Mountain Vista (4-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Golden Eagles scored at least 40 points for the fourth consecutive game with a 42-13 win against Riverdale Ridge. But their defense was also on point, getting five takeaways - four of those recovered fumbles - while holding the Ravens to 213 yards of total offense.

Up Next: at Ralston Valley on Thursday, Oct. 1

7. Montrose (4-1)

Previous rank: 7

It was all Red Hawks in a 46-7 win at Rampart last week. Now, one of the best teams in Class 4A gets set to take on one of the elite programs in 3A.

Up Next: vs. Palmer Ridge on Friday, Oct. 2

8. Limon (5-0)

Previous rank: 8

After a 54-6 win at Bennett, the Badgers wrapped up a three-game road swing in which they outscored their opponents, 151-13. No bus ride for the Badgers this week, though.

Up Next: vs. Salida on Friday, Oct. 2

9. Monarch (4-1)

Previous rank: 10

It was all Coyotes in a 47-6 win against Westminster. Quarterback Nico Rizzello was 8-of-9 passing for 149 yards and two TDs and added a rushing score.

Up Next: at Bear Creek on Thursday, Oct. 1

10. Legend (3-2)

Previous rank: 9

Against Arapahoe, the Titans posted a 41-17 win. They now get set for a Top 10 showdown against Valor Christian.

Up Next: at Valor Christian on Friday, Oct. 2

11. Ponderosa (5-0)

Previous rank: 12

Senior receiver Derek Niday hauled in eight passes for 110 yards and a pair of scores as the Mustangs remained undefeated following a 21-14 win against Horizon.

Up Next: vs. Highlands Ranch on Saturday, Oct. 3

12. Elizabeth (5-0)

Previous rank: 15

The Cardinals remained undefeated after a dominating 42-7 win against a previously ranked Forge Christian squad. Senior Brody Aldridge rushed for 122 yards on just six carries and scored three TDs, and he also kicked four extra points.

Up Next: vs. Strasburg on Friday, Oct. 2

13. Mesa Ridge (5-1)

Previous rank: 14

Since a lopsided defeat to Palmer Ridge, the Grizzlies have reeled off three straight wins, scoring 42 or more points, the latest a 48-0 whitewash of Widefield. They’ll now enjoy a well-deserved break.

Up Next: Idle this week

14. Fort Collins (5-0)

Previous rank: 17

It was a tale of two halves in the Lambkins’ latest win, against Legacy. They raced out to a 35-7 halftime advantage before having to hang on for dear life in a 42-35 win. But once again, quarterback Jace Garcia put up sterling numbers, throwing for 301 yards and five TDs.

Up Next: at Arvada West on Friday, Oct. 2

15. Holy Family (4-1)

Previous rank: 16

A huge night running the ball from junior Gage Gunderson, who had 278 yards on 32 carries and found the end zone five times as the Tigers posted a 37-28 win against Mead.

Up Next: at Fort Morgan on Friday, Oct. 2

16. Eaglecrest (5-0)

Previous rank: 19

Behind a 128-yard rushing performance from Clyde Surrell, the Raptors stayed perfect with a 27-13 win against Mullen. A junior, Surrell also found the end zone three times.

Up Next: vs. Grandview on Thursday, Oct. 1

17. Bear Creek (5-0)

Previous rank: 23

The undefeated Bears registered their highest point total of the year in a 49-13 win against Mountain Range. They now set their sights on highly ranked Monarch.

Up Next: vs. Monarch on Thursday, Oct. 1

18. Loveland (5-0)

Previous rank: NR

Welcome to the Top 25, Red Wolves. Or the Top 20, to be exact. They announced their arrival with authority after grinding out a 21-6 win at previously undefeated Grand Junction, holding the Tigers to 275 total yards and recording three takeaways and six quarterback pressures. Senior Jaxx Sare had a team-high 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pick.

Up Next: vs. Greeley West on Friday, Oct. 2

19. Grandview (4-1)

Previous rank: 13

The Wolves led 6-0 at halftime but were outscored 10-0 in the second half in a 10-6 loss to Northfield. Now they’ve got to turn right around and try to take down undefeated Eaglecrest.

Up Next: at Eaglecrest on Thursday, Oct. 1

20. Columbine (3-2)

Previous rank: 11

The Rebels were edged, 7-3, in their traditional rivalry game to Chatfield. The road doesn’t get any easier, taking on undefeated ThunderRidge.

Up Next: at ThunderRidge on Thursday, Oct. 1

21. Douglas County (5-0)

Previous rank: 22

In their last three games, the Huskies have scored a total of 136 points, the latest a 47-14 win against Highlands Ranch. Once again, Asher Schembri showed out, passing for 233 yards and two TDs and rushing for 219 yards and three scores.

Up Next: at Smoky Hill on Thursday, Oct. 1

22. Northfield (5-0)

Previous rank: NR

Two weeks ago, the Nighthawks needed six overtimes to defeat Mullen, 50-47. Last week, they grinded out a 10-6 win against Grandview.

Up Next: vs. Heritage on Thursday, Oct. 1

23. ThunderRidge (4-1)

Previous rank: NR

The Grizzlies’ lone loss came to Mountain Vista. But they bounced back from that defeat with a 40-7 win against Arvada West. A balanced offense was on display with 219 yards passing and 213 more rushing - 152 of that from Shane Christy.

Up Next: vs. Columbine on Thursday, Oct. 1

24. Timnath (5-0)

Previous rank: NR

Entering the rankings for the first time are the Cubs, who remain undefeated after their second straight shutout win, downing Skyview, 63-0. They now have three shutouts on the season and have allowed a total of 32 points.

Up Next: at Silver Creek on Friday, Oct. 2

25. Wiggins (4-1)

Previous rank: NR

The Tigers enter the rankings after taking down previously undefeated Platte Valley, 20-17. They’ve won four straight since a season-opening loss to Limon. In the win against Platte Valley, junior Cyrus Barkdoll rushed for 92 yards, had seven tackles on defense and returned a fumble for a TD.

Up Next: vs. Yuma on Friday, Oct. 2