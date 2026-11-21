Playoff action in Colorado high school football is heating up this week with quarterfinal action in Class 5A.

One key game among the four 5A quarterfinals takes place in Highlands Ranch. Valor Christian, the No. 2 seed, welcomes in Eaglecrest, the No. 7 seed. Both teams come into Friday’s game sporting identical 9-2 records.

Watch Eaglecrest at Valor Christian LIVE on the NFHS Network

Both teams are also ranked in the latest High School On SI Colorado Top 25. Valor Christian is ranked No. 4, while Eaglecrest comes in at No. 23.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Highlands Ranch.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

VALOR CHRISTIAN 10, EAGLECREST 0 2ND QTR.

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FIRST QUARTER

- FIELD GOAL VALOR CHRISTIAN. Eagles add to their lead on a 26-yard field goal from Luke Brust. (Valor Christian, 10-0 | :35, 1st)

- TOUCHDOWN VALOR CHRISTIAN. Eagles strike early, Titus Huard hooks up with Elijah Brown for a 5-yard scoring pass. PAT by Luke Brust is good. (Valor Christian, 7-0 | 8:29, 1st)

PREGAME

- Live from Valor Stadium in Highlands Ranch, the Eagles of Valor Christian play host to the Raptors of Eaglecrest in a Class 5A state quarterfinal matchup.

ABOUT EAGLECREST

The Raptors come into Friday’s game riding a three-game winning streak, including a 23-20 win against ThunderRidge in last week’s second round. They are averaging 23.4 points per game while allowing 14 a contest.

Junior quarterback Will Brinkman has completed 125-of-237 passes for 1,438 yards and nine TDs. Another junior, running back Clyde Burrell, has rushed for nearly 900 yards and has found the end zone six times.

ABOUT VALOR CHRSTIAN

The Eagles have won seven straight games since an excruciating 16-15 loss to Cherry Creek on Sept. 18. They come in averaging 41.1 points per contest while allowing an average of 12.1 points.

Titus Huard, a junior quarterback, has completed 72.3% of his passes (167-of-231) for 2,482 yards and 33 TDs. Senior receiver Jackson Coleman has hauled in 53 of those passes for 1,117 yards and 15 TDs, and sophomore running back Elijah Brown has tallied 675 yards on 83 carries and seven scores.