Fairview at Mountain Vista Live Updates: Colorado High School Football

One of the more anticipated high school football playoff games in Colorado takes place on Friday night.

Two teams that possess a pair of prolific quarterbacks square off in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, as Fairview travels to Highlands Ranch to take on Mountain Vista.

Mountain Vista (9-1) is the No. 3 seed in the 5A bracket, and the Golden Eagles had an opening-round bye last week. Fairview (7-4), the No. 14 seed, played last week and was able to outlast Arapahoe, 56-49, enabling the Knights to play another round.

In the latest High School On SI Colorado Top 25 poll, Mountain Vista is ranked No. 5.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Highlands Ranch.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

FAIRVIEW 0, MOUNTAIN VISTA 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Canvas Credit Union Stadium in Highlands Ranch, it’s a highly anticipated Class 5A second-round playoff game as Fairview faces Mountain Vista.

ABOUT FAIRVIEW

The Knights enter Friday’s game at 7-4 overall. They have won four straight games since a 44-36 loss to Fort Collins, and in that span, they have scored 84, 52 and 56 points.

Fairview has scored 509 points this season, but the Knights have allowed 400.

Senior quarterback Ki Ellison has posted some extraordinary numbers this season. He has completed 246-of-377 passes for 4,114 yards and 39 TDs. Two of his primary targets have been Cashin Fejer and Steven Brown, who have combined to catch 115 passes for more than 2,000 yards and 18 scores.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VISTA

This season, the Golden Eagles have scored 412 points while allowing just 190. They enter Friday’s game at 9-1, having dropped their season opener to Seminole (Fla.) before beating nine straight in-state foes.

Like Fairview, Mountain Vista also possesses a top-caliber quarterback in senior Marquise Reese. Reese has thrown for 3,157 yards, completing 177-of-257 passes, along with 31 TDs while adding nearly 500 yards and nine TDs rushing.

Senior receiver Brooklyn Bailey has hauled in 66 passes for 1,159 yards and 10 TDs.