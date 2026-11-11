Vote: Who Was the Colorado High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7)

It was the first full week of postseason play in Colorado high school football.

That meant there were quite a few standout performances, from quarterbacks and running backs doing their thing to some top-notch defensive players filling up the stat sheet.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 11 of the 2026 season. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Cobee Chyzy of Ponderosa. The junior tailback rushed for 134 yards on 16 carries and three TDs while catching two passes for 68 yards and another score as the Mustangs finished the regular season 10-0 with a 35-7 win against Douglas County.

Review this week’s nominees below and cast your vote: Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Evan Anderson, Alamosa

Anderson, a senior quarterback, was 14-of-21 passing for 207 yards and three TDs while adding 96 yards rushing on 11 carries and a score as the Mean Moose posted a 31-22 win against Forge Christian in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Landen Cordova, Pueblo South

Cordova, a senior receiver/safety, caught seven passes for 168 yards and a TD while on defense, registered 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and three quarterback hurries in the Colts’ 21-18 win against Berthoud in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

Myles Coxe, Douglas County

Coxe rushed for 310 yards on 32 carries and scored three TDs, including a 71-yard score, in the Huskies’ 33-30 win against Cheyenne Mountain in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. He also had 14 total tackles on defense, including nine solo stops, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

Devon Fleming, Chatfield

Fleming, a junior running back/cornerback, ran for 133 yards on 15 carries and two TDs while also forcing a fumble on defense in the Chargers’ 38-12 win against Denver East in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Andrew Gardner, Legacy

Gardner completed 12-of-16 passes for 309 yards and four TDs while adding 106 yards rushing on seven carries and two scores as the Lightning Bolt defeated Horizon, 41-7, in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Maverick Glenn, Fort Morgan

Glenn, a sophomore quarterback, completed 9-of-12 passes for 146 yards and a TD while adding 77 yards rushing and three more scores in the Mustangs’ 35-14 win against Summit in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

Jaden Houston, Montbello

Houston, a junior tailback, carried the ball 31 times for 212 yards and a score in his team’s 24-17 win against George Washington in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Ethan Mangrum, Sand Creek

Mangrum, a senior running back, carried 36 times and produced 391 yards and four TDs while also completing two passes for 66 yards - both going for scores - as the Scorpions upset Bear Creek, 64-57, in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Colby Martinez, Columbine

Martinez, a junior, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD and added a 21-yard rushing TD in the Rebels’ 56-27 win against Durango in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Brody Ridenour, Severance

Ridenour, a junior running back, gained 109 yards on 10 carries with two scores in the Silver Knights’ 47-14 win against Lewis-Palmer in the opening round of the 3A playoffs.

Luke Rubley, Regis Jesuit

Rubley, a junior quarterback, completed 23-of-27 passes for 357 yards and five TDs and also added 41 yards rushing in the Raiders’ 49-21 win against Fossil Ridge in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Jackson Savona, Eaton

A senior running back, Savona tallied 219 yards on 24 carries and a TD while finishing with 266 all-purpose yards in the Reds’ 42-22 win against Strasburg in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Blake Shaffer, Rifle

Shaffer, a senior running back/linebacker, ran for 190 yards on 27 carries and two TDs, part of 235 all-purpose yards, while on defense had eight tackles, a caused fumble and a pass breakup in the Bears’ 26-20 win against Canon City in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

Evan Warren, Vista Ridge

Warren, a senior linebacker, had 16 tackles - 14 of those solo - along with three tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in the Wolves’ 34-31 win against Longmont in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Max Weber, Fairview

Weber, a senior receiver, hauled in seven catches for 117 yards and two TDs as the Knights outlasted Arapahoe, 56-49, in the first round of the 5A playoffs.