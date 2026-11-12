Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 12, 2026)

There were no changes in the latest High School On SI Colorado Top 25 high school football rankings.

Two reasons for that: One, a total of 19 teams drew opening-round byes in the first full week of postseason for all classifications. And then the second reason, the six ranked teams that did play last week all won.

So, everything remains the same this week. However, from this point forward, every team will be playing this week so we’ll see if it’s still status quo next week or if there will be a huge shakeup.

For now, though, here’s this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9 | WK 10 | WK 11

1. Cherry Creek (9-1)

Previous rank: 1

The top-seeded Bruins open their 5A playoff schedule with a second-round game at home against No. 16 seed Heritage, a 28-21 winner against Cherokee Trail.

Up Next: vs. Heritage in the 5A second round (7 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

2. Palmer Ridge (10-0)

Previous rank: 2

The top seed in the 3A playoffs, the Bears face Pueblo South, the No. 17 seed, in the second round.

Up Next: vs. Pueblo South in the 3A second round (7 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

3. Broomfield (10-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Eagles, who drew the No. 3 seed in Class 4A, take on No. 14 seed Vista Ridge in the second round. It is a rematch of a second-round playoff game from last season, which Broomfield handily won, 49-3.

Up Next: vs. Vista Ridge in the 4A second round (1 p.m. MST on Saturday, November 14)

4. Valor Christian (8-2)

Previous rank: 4

Seeded second in the 5A bracket, the Eagles open up postseason play in the second round against Legacy, the No. 18 seed, which upended No. 15 seed Horizon, 41-7.

Up Next: vs. Legacy in the 5A second round (6 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

5. Mountain Vista (9-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Golden Eagles’ second round matchup with Fairview could be the week’s most anticipated playoff game in any classification. Both teams possess top-caliber quarterbacks, with Mountain Vista’s Marquise Reese averaging 315.7 yards per game, while the Knights’ Ki Ellison comes in averaging 374 yards. In other words, expect the scoreboard to get quite a workout.

Up Next: vs. Fairview in the 5A second round (6 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

6. Monarch (9-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Coyotes, after their first-round bye in the 4A playoffs, face Douglas County, a 33-30 winner against Cheyenne Mountain.

Up Next: vs. Douglas County in the 4A second round (7 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

7. Ponderosa (10-0)

Previous rank: 7

The undefeated Mustangs jump back into postseason action with a 4A second-round game against Sand Creek, which pulled off a first-round upset as the No. 22 seed, outlasting No. 11 seed Bear Creek, 64-57.

Up Next: vs. Sand Creek in the 4A second round (1 p.m. MST on Saturday, November 14)

8. Elizabeth (10-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Cardinals defeated Weld Central, 36-13, in last week’s 2A second round playoff. Quarterback Joaquin Aviles passed for 135 yards and a TD while adding 102 yards rushing and another score.

Up Next: vs. Alamosa in the 2A quarterfinals (1 p.m. MST on Saturday, November 14)

9. Fort Collins (10-0)

Previous rank: 9

On the heels of a very successful regular season, the Lambkins are ready to continue their dream year as they return to the field for the second round in 5A.

Up Next: vs. Northfield in the 5A second round (7 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

10. Roosevelt (9-1)

Previous rank: 10

The Roughriders drew the top seed in the 4A playoffs and will take on No. 17 seed Montbello, which edged No. 16 George Washington, 24-17.

Up Next: vs. Montbello in the 4A second round (7 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

11. Montrose (8-2)

Previous rank: 11

For the second time in three weeks, the Red Hawks will face Air Academy, this time in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Two weeks ago in the regular season finale, Montrose claimed a 46-14 win.

Up Next: vs. Air Academy in the 4A second round (1 p.m. MST on Saturday, November 14)

12. Holy Family (9-1)

Previous rank: 12

The No. 2 seeded Tigers will face No. 18 Silver Creek in the second round of the 3A playoffs. Those two teams faced off on Sept. 18, with Holy Family claiming a 69-35 victory.

Up Next: vs. Silver Creek in the 3A second round (6 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

13. Ralston Valley (8-3)

Previous rank: 13

The Mustangs nearly had identical rushing and passing numbers in their 34-24 win against Castle View in the opening round of the 5A playoffs. They ran for 160 yards while adding 162 more yards through the air.

Up Next: at Grand Junction in the 5A second round (7 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

14. Loveland (9-1)

Previous rank: 14

The No. 5 seeded Red Wolves face No. 12 seed Columbine, a 56-27 winner against Durango, in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Columbine in the 4A second round (7 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

15. Pueblo West (8-2)

Previous rank: 15

The No. 7 Cyclones take on No. 10 Lutheran in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Perhaps appropriately, it was a 10-7 final when the two teams met last season, though it was Pueblo West that had the 10 points.

Up Next: vs. Lutheran in the 4A second round (7 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

16. Legend (7-3)

Previous rank: 16

There was only one common opponent between the No. 6 seeded Titans and No. 11 seed Chatfield in its second round 5A playoff: Cherry Creek. The Bruins beat both teams, but had to forfeit the win against Chatfield, while also holding off Legend in overtime.

Up Next: vs. Chatfield in the 5A second round (7 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

17. Mesa Ridge (8-2)

Previous rank: 17

The No. 8 seed Grizzlies drew a first-round bye in the 4A playoffs and will take on the No. 9 seed, Golden, a 24-6 winner against Fruita Monument.

Up Next: vs. Golden in the second round of the 4A playoffs (6 p.m. MST on Saturday, November 14)

18. Grandview (7-3)

Previous rank: 18

The Wolves have a rematch with Regis Jesuit, this time in the second round of the 5A playoffs. They hope for a different outcome the second time around, after the Raiders posted a 24-21 win on Oct. 22.

Up Next: vs. Regis Jesuit in the second round of the 5A playoffs (7 p.m. MST on Thursday, November 12)

19. Evergreen (10-0)

Previous rank: 19

The undefeated and fifth-seeded Cougars open up their 3A playoff schedule against Pomona, a rematch of a 42-0 Evergreen victory on Oct. 16.

Up Next: vs. Pomona in the second round of the 3A playoffs (6 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

20. Palisade (9-1)

Previous rank: 20

For the third-seeded Bulldogs, they take on No. 14 seed Fort Morgan in a second-round 3A playoff game which will kick off on Friday afternoon.

Up Next: vs. Fort Morgan in the second round of the 3A playoffs (3:30 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

21. Delta (10-0)

Previous rank: 21

Though sophomore running back standout Mack Lockhart was held to under 100 yards, he was part of a Panther rushing attack that generated 245 yards, and Lockhart even threw an 11-yard TD pass in Delta’s 28-6 win against University in the second round of the 2A playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Eaton in the quarterfinals of the 2A playoffs (1 p.m. MST on Saturday, November 14)

22. Douglas County (9-2)

Previous rank: 22

Behind a 310-yard rushing performance from Myles Coxe, along with three TDs, the Huskies got past Cheyenne Mountain, 33-30, in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Up Next: at Monarch in the second round of the 4A playoffs (7 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)

23. Meeker (9-1)

Previous rank: 23

The Cowboys ran for 393 yards and six TDs in a 53-15 win against Dayspring Christian Academy in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Up Next: at Flatirons Academy in the 1A quarterfinals (1 p.m. MST on Saturday, November 14)

24. Burlington (9-1)

Previous rank: 24

Scout Humrich ran for 103 yards and two TDs, part of a 334-yard rushing performance by the Cougars in a 49-8 win against Platte Canyon in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Centauri in the 1A quarterfinals (1 p.m. MST on Saturday, November 14)

25. Eaglecrest (8-2)

Previous rank: 25

The Raptors return to action with a 5A second-round playoff game against ThunderRidge. Those two teams played last season, with Eaglecrest claiming a 36-26 win.

Up Next: vs. ThunderRidge in the second round of the 5A playoffs (7 p.m. MST on Friday, November 13)