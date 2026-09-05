Luke Rubley Throws for 319 Yards, 4 TDs in Regis Jesuit’s Win Over Gonzaga Prep

Gonzaga Prep welcomed Colorado’s Regis Jesuit to Spokane for its 2026 football season opener Friday and suffered a 49-28 loss as quarterback Luke Rubley led a big offensive night for the visiting Raiders.

Rubley passed for 319 yards and four touchdowns while completing 25 of 35 attempts. It was a breakout performance for Rubley and the Raiders, who were held to just six points in a 21-6 season-opening loss to Eaglecrest last week in Colorado.

Wide receiver Colt Jones was Rubley’s primary target, catching 15 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders also made an impact on the ground, with Joe Pron rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Gonzaga Prep Hangs Tough in First Half

Gonzaga Prep held its own in the first half, scoring a pair of touchdowns and entering halftime trailing by just one score, 21-14. The Bullpups scored again early in the third quarter to tie the game, but their offense bogged down from there. Gonzaga Prep managed just three first downs over the final two quarters.

Regis Jesuit defensive back Logan Singer proved to be a nemesis for the Gonzaga Prep offense, intercepting two first-half passes. He returned one for a touchdown and set up another score with an interception he returned into Gonzaga Prep territory.

The Bullpups’ biggest play of the second half came on special teams when Max Ramirez returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. Regis Jesuit led 42-28 at the time and tacked on another score when Rubley found tight end Andre Mihm in the end zone to complete the scoring with a little more than a minute remaining.

Bullpups Strike First

Gonzaga Prep got off to a fast start as its defense stopped Regis Jesuit on downs on the game’s opening possession. The Bullpups then quickly drove 63 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

Junior quarterback Andrew Yarno, the grandson of former NFL player George Yarno, completed a 32-yard pass on the drive before scoring on a 3-yard run to give the Bullpups a 7-0 lead.

Gonzaga Prep quarterback Andrew Yarno crosses the goal line with the first of his two touchdown runs during a 49-28 loss to Colorado's Regis Jesuit. | Brandon Campea

Yarno finished with 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but struggled in the passing game, completing just 2 of 14 attempts with three interceptions. He also lost a fumble. Quinn Mudd scored a rushing touchdown for Gonzaga Prep, while Jackson Monigold finished with 107 yards on the ground.

What’s Next for Regis Jesuit, Gonzaga Prep

Regis Jesuit (1-1) entered the game unranked in the latest High School On SI Colorado high school football Top 25 rankings, while Gonzaga Prep (0-1) entered as the No. 4 team in Washington.

Jesuit returns home to Colorado to host Mullen, while Gonzaga Prep will go on the road to face another tough non-conference opponent in Kennewick.