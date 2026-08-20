Washington High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings: Defending Champs Set the Standard

Football season is back in Washington, and the team that finished 2025 on top isn't ready to give up its spot.

Sumner enters the 2026 season as High School On SI's No. 1 team after capturing its second consecutive Class 4A state championship. The Spartans must replace their starting quarterback, but a talented group of returnees led by wide receiver Braylon Pope, defensive lineman Gray Longoria, offensive lineman Owen Tobin and tight end Ashton Pillard gives the defending champions plenty to build around.

The challengers aren't far behind.

Puyallup jumps from No. 8 in last season's final rankings to No. 2 after reaching the Class 4A semifinals, while 2025 state runner-up Lake Stevens opens at No. 3. Gonzaga Prep and Graham-Kapowsin round out the top five, with back-to-back Class 3A champion O'Dea checking in at No. 6.

Quarterback turnover will be one of the major storylines across the state, with several contenders replacing their starters at the position. That could create opportunities for teams with experienced skill players and veteran defenses to make significant moves as the season unfolds.

Here are the High School On SI Washington high school football preseason Top 25 rankings entering the 2026 season:

High School On SI

Final 2025 rankings: 1

Key returnees: WR Braylon Pope, senior; DL Gray Longoria, senior; OL Owen Tobin, senior; TE Ashton Pillard, senior;

The back-to-back Class 4A state champion Spartans graduated their star quarterback but can certainly make up for the loss with plenty of star power on offense and defense.

Final 2025 rankings: 8

Key returnees: WR J’isaiah Mitchell, senior; OL Gecova Doyal, senior; DL Kitiona Tupua, sophomore; QB Noah Smith, senior, RB Tytan Phay, sophomore, RB Briytan Bailey, junior; LB Michael Pulalasi, senior

The Vikings leaped from No. 8 to No. 2 after reaching the Class 4A semifinals for the first time in more than a decade. They return several key stars, including QB Noah Smith, WR J'isaiah Mitchell and OL Gecova Doyal.

Final 2025 rankings: 3

Key returnees: QB Blake Moser, senior; WR Seth Price, senior; DL Ty Tautolo, senior; IOL Will Lynch, senior; WR Max Cook, sophomore; RB Jayvian Ferrell-Gilkey, senior

The Vikings produced one of their best seasons last year. If production stays the same, Lake Stevens could find itself playing for the Class 4A championship once again.

Final 2025 rankings: 9

Key returnees: K Paul Davidow, senior

The Bullpups graduated much of their roster, putting the focus on who will replace quarterback Sam Kincaid.

Final 2025 rankings: 6

Key returnees: QB AJ Tuivaiave, junior; RB, Blake Pearson, senior; DL Julius Hernandez, senior; OL Derick Manibusan, senior; WR Kase Betz, senior

The Eagles have the potential for another electric season with Tuivaiave and Betz, a Montana State commit.

Final 2025 rankings: 2

Key returnees: RB J'Shaun Wilson, junior; LB J'Andre Castillo, junior; RB Uriah Stringfield, senior; QB Allias Moimoi, sophomore; RB Peyton Egan, senior; LB Owen Brustkern, senior

The Fighting Irish return plenty of proven talent after winning back-to-back Class 3A state championships.

Final 2025 rankings: 15

Key returnees: RB Elijah Burns, senior; LB John Rainey, junior; WR Case Anderson, junior

The Mavericks will have big shoes to fill after graduating QB Brady Jay, who was named the 4A offensive player of the year last season.

Final 2025 rankings: 4

Key returnees: LB Elijah Tinitali, senior; WR Xavier Harris, senior; DL Teaven Jones, senior; OL Chronicles Tauave, senior

The T-Birds have the pieces on defense, with quarterback emerging as their biggest question entering the season.

Final 2025 rankings: 10

Key returnees: QB Emmett Osterdock, junior; DB Cooper Cissne, junior; RB Gage Williams, junior

The Riverhawks secured their fourth consecutive league title last season and return a veteran group led by Osterdock.

Final 2025 rankings: Not ranked

Key returnees: TE Zach Albright, senior

The Grizzlies are one of the biggest newcomers to the preseason Top 25 after reaching the 4A quarterfinals.

Final 2025 rankings: 16

Key returnees: QB Mason Mohr, senior

The Spartans will field a young squad after winning the Crown District title.

Final 2025 rankings: Not ranked

Key returnees: T Tycen Bock, senior; WR Nolan Roth, sophomore

The Cubs are another program to enter the Top 25 after making their first playoff appearance in more than a decade.

Final 2025 rankings: 5

Key returnees: RB Andrew Lucas, senior; RB Isaiah Smith, senior; RB Cole Sievers, junior

The Wildcats won the 2A state title for the first time since 2016.

Final 2025 rankings: 17

Key returnees: QB Kason Carta, senior; OL Mose Kalio Kalepo, senior

The Wolverines reached the Class 3A semifinals last season, continuing a five-year stretch that has included three state championships.

Final 2025 rankings: Not ranked

Key returnees: QB Jadis Lefono, sophomore; RB Toetu Moliga, senior; RET Ean Owens, senior

The Lancers enter the rankings after advancing beyond the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Final 2025 rankings: 18

Key returnees: QB Luca Villasenor, senior; WR Simon Nlend, junior; DL Aedyn Havili, junior; OL Nepo Fareti, senior; DL Braden Pili, senior;

The Crusaders embark on a new voyage with the return of three-time state championship-winning coach Jeremy Thielbahr.

Final 2025 rankings: Not ranked

Key returnees: DL Jaylinn Haywood, senior; RB Nikko Lecksiwilai, senior; WR Jordan Noel, senior;

Kennedy Catholic is one of the teams to watch in 4A.

Final 2025 rankings: Not ranked

Key returnees: QB Jackson Woodard, senior; OL Fletcher Owens, senior; OL Jevon Golden, senior

The Bombers enter the rankings for the first time and will continue to be a threat with their quarterback Jackson Woodard, who has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 57 touchdowns in his career.

Final 2025 rankings: Not ranked

Key returnees: QB Sione Kaho, senior; DL Anthony Mancao, senior;

The Abes are led by Kaho, who was named the 3A offensive player of the year last season.

Final 2025 rankings: Not ranked

Key returnees: WR Mason Severson, senior; DB Michael Kori, senior; Korbyn Hopwood, senior

The Braves will feature a mix of young and veteran talent. Hoping to see more action this season is sophomore quarterback Jagger McEwen.

Final 2025 rankings: Not ranked

Key returnees: WR Carlin Gochnour, senior

The Cougars will be a young program this year in the Crown District.

Final 2025 rankings: Not ranked

Key returnees: QB Chaz Strickland, senior; WR Parker Fry, senior

The Hornets hope to get past the first round with a talented roster led by Strickland.

Final 2025 rankings: Not ranked

Key returnees: OL Mayes Mayovsky, senior; TE Luai Mageo, senior; DL Peter Smith, senior

The Lions should remain in the MCC title hunt but will need newcomers on the defensive line to emerge and returning players such as Mageo to take on larger roles.

Final 2025 rankings: Not ranked

Key returnees: QB Connor Collins, senior; OL Karson Palmer, senior

The Blackhawks finished second in the Greater Spokane District and will be a threat with skill players ready to compete.

Final 2025 rankings: 7

Key returnees: CB Ethan Bello, senior; RB Tyler Briscoe, senior; DB Grady Wall, senior;

The Thunderbirds dropped to No. 25 but remain on the radar after finishing as the 2A state runner-up last season.

Under Consideration

Anacortes

Camas

Curtis

Eastlake

Enumclaw

Kelso

Liberty (Renton)

Lynden

Rainier Beach

Royal

Tri-Cities Prep