A tantalizing Colorado high school football semifinal in the state’s highest classification is on tap for Saturday afternoon.

Two teams that possess high-powered offenses, Mountain Vista and Valor Christian, square off in a Class 5A semifinal, which takes place at Valor Christian’s home field in Highlands Ranch. Valor got the home game by virtue of being the No. 2 seed, with Mountain View the No. 3 seed.

Watch Mountain Vista at Valor Christian LIVE on the NFHS Network

Mountain Vista comes in with an 11-1 record, while Valor Christian stands at 10-2. On paper, it promises to be an offensive explosion of points, as the Golden Eagles are averaging 43.3 points per game, with the Eagles not far behind, averaging 41.7 points.

It’s also a matchup featuring two of the Top 5 ranked teams in the latest High School On SI Colorado Top 25. Valor Christian is ranked No. 4, while Mountain Vista is ranked No. 5 in the state.

In the previous game between both teams, Mountain Vista edged Valor Christian, 38-36, on Oct. 3, 2025.

The winner of Saturday’s regional semifinal goes on to next Saturday’s Class 5A championship game in Fort Collins. They will play the winner of the other semifinal, between top-seeded Cherry Creek and Grandview, also taking place on Saturday afternoon.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Highlands Ranch.

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MOUNTAIN VISTA 0, VALOR CHRISTIAN 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Valor Stadium in Highlands Ranch, it’s a Top 5 matchup in the Colorado Class 5A semifinals, as No. 4 Valor Christian welcomes in No. 5 ranked Mountain Vista.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VISTA

The Golden Eagles drew an opening-round bye in the 5A playoffs before returning to the field in the second round and outlasting Fairview, 77-49. Last week, they got past Legend, 30-13, in the quarterfinals.

Mountain Vista is led by quarterback Marquise Reese, who is averaging 310.2 yards passing per game and is responsible for averaging 354.3 total yards. His big-play target is receiver Brooklyn Bailey, who averages 116.5 yards per contest.

ABOUT VALOR CHRISTIAN

The Eagles drew an opening-round playoff bye and then their offense has picked up where it left off in the regular season. They scored 62 points in a second-round win against Legacy and then this past week, posted a 48-27 quarterfinal win against Eaglecrest.

Valor Christian also brings a big-play quarterback into the matchup, as Titus Huard is averaging 236 yards passing per game along with 248.7 total yards. The Eagles’ top receiver has been Jackson Coleman, who is averaging just under 100 yards receiving, standing at 99.9 yards.