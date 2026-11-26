Thanksgiving weekend will be an active one in Colorado high school football.

There will be semifinal contests for Class 5A, 4A and 3A to determine which teams will play for a state title the following weekend in Fort Collins. Speaking of playing for a state championship, this Saturday the titles for Class 2A and A will be decided in Pueblo, as well as the 6-man and 8-man championships, also this weekend in Pueblo.

In the latest High School On SI Colorado Top 25 rankings, the top 5 from last week remain intact. But two of those top five teams square off in one of the 5A semifinals this Saturday, as Valor Christian faces Mountain Vista, while No. 1 ranked Cherry Creek faces Grandview - now in this week’s Top 10 - in the other 5A semifinal.

Valor X Vista = 🔥



Mountain Vista takes on Valor Christian, with a spot in the 5A championship game on the line.



Mountain Vista has never won a football state championship, while Valor Christian has claimed eight titles, most recently in 2018 🏈#9Preps #copeps #9Sports pic.twitter.com/Swdg7Kk6wZ — DeMarco Randall (@DeMarcoDR9) November 25, 2026

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9 | WK 10 | WK 11 | WK 12 | WK 13

1. Cherry Creek (11-1)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Ralston Valley, 38-13, in the 5A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Grandview in the 5A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday

2. Palmer Ridge (12-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Conifer, 56-28, in the 3A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Mead in the 3A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday

Another double-digit W for perfect Palmer Ridge in the quarterfinals. Conifer at Palmer Ridge, Final 56-28 Bears pic.twitter.com/iiRY6kuSXm — FOX21 News (@FOX21News) November 21, 2026

3. Broomfield (12-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Ponderosa, 45-18, in the 4A quarterfinals

This Week: at Montrose in the 4A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday

@Eagle_Athletics is here making STATEMENTS.



They lead Ponderosa 42-18 going into the 4th. pic.twitter.com/CL1zVhDeP1 — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) November 21, 2026

4. Valor Christian (10-2)

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Eaglecrest, 48-27, in the 5A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Mountain Vista in the 5A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday

5. Mountain Vista (11-1)

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Legend, 30-13, in the 5A quarterfinals

This Week: at Valor Christian in the 5A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday

6. Monarch (11-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Beat Loveland, 41-30, in the 4A quarterfinals

This Week: at Roosevelt in the 4A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday

7. Roosevelt (11-1)

Previous rank: 10

Last Week: Beat Mesa Ridge, 14-7, in the 4A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Monarch in the 4A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday

8. Montrose (10-2)

Previous rank: 11

Last Week: Beat Pueblo West, 44-6, in the 4A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Broomfield in the 4A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday

State Quarterfinal Game: Montrose 44 Pueblo West 6. #GoRedHawks pic.twitter.com/xaR7pQXsCW — MHS Red Hawks (@redhawks_mhs) November 21, 2026

9. Grandview (9-3)

Previous rank: 18

Last Week: Beat Fort Collins, 44-23, in the 5A quarterfinals

This Week: at Cherry Creek in the 5A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday

10. Delta (12-0)

Previous rank: 21

Last Week: Beat Elizabeth, 12-7, in the 2A semifinals

This Week: vs. Wellington in the 2A championship game, 5 p.m. MST Saturday at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo

Postgame with Brody Short after he secured the game-sealing interception in the 2A semifinals 👀🔥!#9Sports #copreps #9Preps pic.twitter.com/c7rA3dj7MY — DeMarco Randall (@DeMarcoDR9) November 25, 2026

11. Palisade (11-1)

Previous rank: 20

Last Week: Beat Pueblo East, 20-7, in the 3A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Timnath in the 3A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday

12. Burlington (11-1)

Previous rank: 22

Last Week: Beat Flatirons Academy, 50-18, in the 1A semifinals

This Week: vs. Limon in the 1A championship game, 12:30 p.m. MST Saturday at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo

13. Mead (10-2)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Evergreen, 35-10, in the 3A quarterfinals

This Week: at Palmer Ridge in the 3A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday

MEAD MAVERICKS to the Final Four!! They beat a tough Evergreen Team 35-10 - NOTE- Mead and Evergreen had to play Today due to weather conditions in Evergreen yesterday!! #GoMavs #WeAreMead pic.twitter.com/iqUNsxRDxm — #CoachMaxx (@LJMaximo) November 22, 2026

14. Timnath (9-3)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Holy Family, 48-38, in the 3A quarterfinals

This Week: at Palisade in the 3A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday

15. Wellington (11-1)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat The Classical Academy, 41-24, in the 2A semifinals

This Week: vs. Delta in the 2A championship game, 5 p.m. MST Saturday at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo

16. Limon (10-2)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Colorado Springs Christian, 12-7, in the 1A semifinals

This Week: vs. Burlington in the 1A championship game, 12:30 p.m. MST Saturday at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo

17. Ponderosa (11-1)

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Lost to Broomfield, 45-18, in the 4A quarterfinals

This Week: Season over

18. Elizabeth (11-1)

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Lost to Delta, 12-7, in the 2A semifinals

This Week: Season over

19. Fort Collins (11-1)

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Lost to Grandview, 44-23, in the 5A quarterfinals

This Week: Season over

20. Holy Family (10-2)

Previous rank: 12

Last Week: Lost to Timnath, 48-38, in the 3A quarterfinals

This Week: Season over

21. Loveland (10-2)

Previous rank: 14

Last Week: Lost to Monarch, 41-30, in the 4A quarterfinals

This Week: Season over

22. Evergreen (11-1)

Previous rank: 19

Last Week: Lost to Mead, 35-10, in the 3A quarterfinals

This Week: Season over

23. Ralston Valley (9-4)

Previous rank: 13

Last Week: Lost to Cherry Creek, 38-13, in the 5A quarterfinals

This Week: Season over

24. Pueblo West (9-3)

Previous rank: 15

Last Week: Lost to Montrose, 44-6, in the 4A quarterfinals

This Week: Season over

25. Colorado Springs Christian (10-2)

Previous rank: 24

Last Week: Lost to Limon, 12-7, in the 1A semifinals

This Week: Season over