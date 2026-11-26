Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 25, 2026)
Thanksgiving weekend will be an active one in Colorado high school football.
There will be semifinal contests for Class 5A, 4A and 3A to determine which teams will play for a state title the following weekend in Fort Collins. Speaking of playing for a state championship, this Saturday the titles for Class 2A and A will be decided in Pueblo, as well as the 6-man and 8-man championships, also this weekend in Pueblo.
In the latest High School On SI Colorado Top 25 rankings, the top 5 from last week remain intact. But two of those top five teams square off in one of the 5A semifinals this Saturday, as Valor Christian faces Mountain Vista, while No. 1 ranked Cherry Creek faces Grandview - now in this week’s Top 10 - in the other 5A semifinal.
Here, now, are this week’s rankings:
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9 | WK 10 | WK 11 | WK 12 | WK 13
1. Cherry Creek (11-1)
Previous rank: 1
Last Week: Beat Ralston Valley, 38-13, in the 5A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Grandview in the 5A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday
2. Palmer Ridge (12-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last Week: Beat Conifer, 56-28, in the 3A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Mead in the 3A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday
3. Broomfield (12-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last Week: Beat Ponderosa, 45-18, in the 4A quarterfinals
This Week: at Montrose in the 4A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday
4. Valor Christian (10-2)
Previous rank: 4
Last Week: Beat Eaglecrest, 48-27, in the 5A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Mountain Vista in the 5A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday
5. Mountain Vista (11-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last Week: Beat Legend, 30-13, in the 5A quarterfinals
This Week: at Valor Christian in the 5A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday
6. Monarch (11-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last Week: Beat Loveland, 41-30, in the 4A quarterfinals
This Week: at Roosevelt in the 4A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday
7. Roosevelt (11-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last Week: Beat Mesa Ridge, 14-7, in the 4A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Monarch in the 4A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday
8. Montrose (10-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last Week: Beat Pueblo West, 44-6, in the 4A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Broomfield in the 4A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday
9. Grandview (9-3)
Previous rank: 18
Last Week: Beat Fort Collins, 44-23, in the 5A quarterfinals
This Week: at Cherry Creek in the 5A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday
10. Delta (12-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last Week: Beat Elizabeth, 12-7, in the 2A semifinals
This Week: vs. Wellington in the 2A championship game, 5 p.m. MST Saturday at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo
11. Palisade (11-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last Week: Beat Pueblo East, 20-7, in the 3A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Timnath in the 3A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday
12. Burlington (11-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last Week: Beat Flatirons Academy, 50-18, in the 1A semifinals
This Week: vs. Limon in the 1A championship game, 12:30 p.m. MST Saturday at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo
13. Mead (10-2)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Evergreen, 35-10, in the 3A quarterfinals
This Week: at Palmer Ridge in the 3A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday
14. Timnath (9-3)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Holy Family, 48-38, in the 3A quarterfinals
This Week: at Palisade in the 3A semifinals, 1 p.m. MST Saturday
15. Wellington (11-1)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat The Classical Academy, 41-24, in the 2A semifinals
This Week: vs. Delta in the 2A championship game, 5 p.m. MST Saturday at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo
16. Limon (10-2)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Colorado Springs Christian, 12-7, in the 1A semifinals
This Week: vs. Burlington in the 1A championship game, 12:30 p.m. MST Saturday at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo
17. Ponderosa (11-1)
Previous rank: 7
Last Week: Lost to Broomfield, 45-18, in the 4A quarterfinals
This Week: Season over
18. Elizabeth (11-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last Week: Lost to Delta, 12-7, in the 2A semifinals
This Week: Season over
19. Fort Collins (11-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last Week: Lost to Grandview, 44-23, in the 5A quarterfinals
This Week: Season over
20. Holy Family (10-2)
Previous rank: 12
Last Week: Lost to Timnath, 48-38, in the 3A quarterfinals
This Week: Season over
21. Loveland (10-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last Week: Lost to Monarch, 41-30, in the 4A quarterfinals
This Week: Season over
22. Evergreen (11-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last Week: Lost to Mead, 35-10, in the 3A quarterfinals
This Week: Season over
23. Ralston Valley (9-4)
Previous rank: 13
Last Week: Lost to Cherry Creek, 38-13, in the 5A quarterfinals
This Week: Season over
24. Pueblo West (9-3)
Previous rank: 15
Last Week: Lost to Montrose, 44-6, in the 4A quarterfinals
This Week: Season over
25. Colorado Springs Christian (10-2)
Previous rank: 24
Last Week: Lost to Limon, 12-7, in the 1A semifinals
This Week: Season over
Buck Ringgold is a veteran high school sportswriter with extensive experience covering sports in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. He is a longtime contributor to High School On SI.