Mountain Vista at Ralston Valley Live Updates: Colorado High School Football

Two of the more highly ranked teams in Colorado high school football go at it on Thursday night.

Mountain Vista travels to Arvada to take on Ralston Valley between two teams that are 1-0 in the 5A Southwest Metro League.

Watch Mountain Vista at Ralston Valley LIVE on the NFHS Network

The Golden Eagles (4-1, 1-0) are ranked No. 6 while Ralston Valley (4-1, 1-0) is No. 3 in this week’s High School On SI Top 25 Colorado high school football poll.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Aurora.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

MOUNTAIN VISTA 0, RALSTON VALLEY 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Arvada, it’s a 5A Southwest Metro League showdown as the Golden Eagles of Mountain Vista take on the Mustangs of Ralston Valley.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VISTA

The Golden Eagles come in having scored 191 total points through their first five ballgames. They have also won four straight since a season-opening loss to Florida school Seminole, including a 49-21 district win against ThunderRidge.

Mountain Vista is led by senior quarterback Marquise Reese, a Colorado State commit, who has already thrown for nearly 1,700 yards and 13 TDs. He also has 315 yards on the ground and three scores.

ABOUT RALSTON VALLEY

Through their first five contests, the Mustangs have posted 154 points. That includes 42 in a 42-7 district win last week against Rock Canyon. Ralston Valley’s lone loss came to Cherry Creek in a rematch of last season’s Class 5A title game, also won by the Bruins.

Senior quarterback Logan Gabler threw for 273 yards and a TD in last week’s win by the Mustangs. He now has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards and five scores. Another offensive standout for Ralston Valley is senior tailback Sawyer Blomquist, who has rushed for 485 yards and eight TDs.